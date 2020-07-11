When Katy Perry heard about the fan theory that she and Taylor Swift are cousins, she said that they "fight like cousins". The 35-year-old added that it was merely a "fan fic."

Katy Perry made an appearance on the "Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp" on Friday. On the said episode of the show, the "Firework" singer learnt that she and Taylor Swift are ninth cousins. "Well, we fight like cousins," Perry replied.

The show host Roman Kemp told Perry that "someone has literally written, like, a full thing" on MyHeritage.com. "Wow, I'm going to have to ask her if this is true or if we should, like, get blood tests together or something," the "Smile" singer said.

Perry is expecting her first child with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom. She gave an update on her pregnancy. "I'm still pregnant, it's still a pandemic, it's political and racial revolution in America ... and I'm still putting out a record, I think," she said. "I'm ready for this record to come out, I'm ready for this baby to come out and for 2020 to be f**ing over."

Perry and 30-year-old Swift fell out in 2014. At that time, the "Shake It Off" singer told Rolling Stone that a former pal "did something so horrible" and "tried to sabotage an entire arena tour."

Eventually Perry and Swift put an end to their feud in June 2019. They made the announcement when they hugged dressed as a hamburger and a carton of French fries in Swift's "You Need to Calm Down" music video.

"Something felt so much lighter about my life when things became really good between us," Swift said in an interview with Capital Breakfast. "And, you know, she and I have been fine for a while and, like, really on good terms but we didn't know if we were ever really gonna tell people about it. We wanted to make sure that was solid between us before we ever made, you know, the public aware."

Though the singers remain busy with their respective work, they stay in touch via texts and keep up with their career developments. "I was impressed by her documentary [Miss Americana] because I saw some self-awareness starting to happen and I saw a lot of vulnerability. I was really excited for her to be able to show that to the world: that things aren't perfect, they don't have to be and it's more beautiful when they aren't," Perry told Australian in February.