Katy Perry is grateful that she settled her long-standing feud with Taylor Swift and that they got to do it publicly so fans can see it as an example of redemption.

The "Never Worn White" singer candidly talked about her past rift with Swift during Tuesday's interview on "The Howard Stern Show." She said their years-long feud got overblown by media and that the rift did not contribute to her depression.

"Gossip in life can take the elevator but the truth takes the stairs. It just takes time," Perry told show host Howard Stern.

She added that she is grateful that she and Swift "did get to make up publicly and got to be a good example of redemption for girls." As to the current status of their relationship, Perry said she and the "Bad Blood" singer are now super friends.

"Now, we're super friendly. I always wanted the best for her and now we can talk about the best we want for each other," she shared.

Perry also pointed out the double standards on how the media reports on female celebrities compared to male celebrities.

"You never see, like, articles about Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber in a fight or Shawn Mendes and Niall Horan in a fight. It gonna take audiences and media and artists a lot of just shifting of consciousness," she noted.

Perry and Swift proved that they no longer have any ill feelings towards each other in the latter's music video for "You Need To Calm Down," a song which could be a subtle message for rumour-mongers to stop spreading hate.

In the music video released in June 2019, Perry and Swift hugged each other while dressed as a hamburger and french fries, respectively. It was said to be a reunion video for the former feuding artists.

A happy meal ðŸ” ðŸŸ ðŸ’— pic.twitter.com/hPAbOZEsKF — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 17, 2019

The "Swish Swish" singer likewise addressed her feud with Swift in an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" last year. She said it was "just a misunderstanding" that got blown out of proportion by their loyal fans who "started to turn on each other" too. Perry revealed that she literally sent Swift an olive branch during her "Reputation" tour in 2019 to end their feud.