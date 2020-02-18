Katy Perry is giving fans a glimpse of what transpired during her engagement party with Orlando Bloom last year, through a series of photos she shared on social media.

The "American Idol" judge marked one year of being engaged to Bloom with photos taken at the fun-filled party. The pictures show the happy couple surrounded by friends and family, and they also goofed around in front of the camera.

Perry matched the romantic theme with a pair of huge heart dangling earrings and a belt accessorised with a large heart jewel. There are candles everywhere on the floor, and a heart-shaped flower wall where the lovebirds posed for a sweet photo. The singer also showed her ring to a couple of male friends and she posed with a group of her pals in front of the flower wall.

Obviously, Perry and Bloom's engagement party was a blast. There were lots of happy faces around and some even went with the theme and wore outfits with heart prints on them. Some of the guests even wore hoodies with the large "OK" printed on the front, which according to Hello Magazine stands for Orlando and Katy.

"One year ago I said yes to a life of love and evolution... and definitely never a dull moment," Perry captioned the black-and-white photos, to which Bloom commented, "We don't do dull doe" along with a heart emoji.

Perry revealed that Bloom proposed to her during a private helicopter flight. He reportedly had everything prepared but things did not go as planned.

"We had champagne in the helicopter and the box was in his pocket, and he had written down everything he wanted to say in a note to divert," Perry said, then revealed that Bloom ripped his jacket when he tried to pull out the box with the ring inside. In the process, he knocked down the champagne bottle with his elbow. Despite the blunder, the proposal happened and the couple has never been happier.

The couple has yet to announce a wedding date. Perry was first married to actor Russell Brand and Bloom to Australian model Miranda Kerr, with whom he shares 9-year-old son Flynn.