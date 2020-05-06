Apart from her gift of music, Katy Perry is also known for her daring fashion choices and extravagant Met Gala outfits. If you think the pop-star went over the top by dressing up as a chandelier or an angel in her previous appearances at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, she had something small planned for this year's gala.

This year's Met Gala would have been extra special for Katy Perry, who is pregnant with her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom. And as it turns out, her baby bump would have been the focus of her outfit as well.

The 2020 Met Gala, themed "About Time: Fashion and Duration," was scheduled to be held on Monday, May 4, but the annual extravaganza was postponed indefinitely in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. In honour of the occasion, Perry took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a picture of the outfit she would have worn if the star-studded bash was held according to the plan.

Alongside a picture of her outfit on a dummy, the 35-year-old wrote, "what would have been... #TheMetBall2020," adding a heartbreak emoji. The outfit was a Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra with a large belly plate to accommodate her baby bump. The mauve was similar to Madonna's iconic cone-bra which she debuted at a concert in Japan, the first stop of her 1990 "Blond Ambition" tour.

Though Perry couldn't attend the Met Gala, she is wearing her share of elaborately-themed outfits during her virtual appearances as a judge on the "American Idol." The "Roar" singer dressed as a sanitiser and a toilet paper, respectively during her last two episodes of the show which is being recorded virtually due to coronavirus lockdown.

While Perry uploaded a picture of her costume, some other stars dressed up in the lavish outfits they had planned for this year's Met Gala and shared the pictures on their social media accounts. Meanwhile, some re-created viral looks from the previous Met Galas.

While Julia Roberts shared a picture of herself posing in an elegant black-and-white ruffle gown, Priyanka Chopra uploaded a photograph of herself wearing a tiara. Mindy Kaling, meanwhile, showed off her recreation of Jared Leto's 2019 Met Gala look.