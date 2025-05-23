As US support wavers, Europe is stepping up. After being abruptly cut off from the US national budget by an executive order from President Donald Trump, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) has found an unexpected lifeline from across the Atlantic. The European Union has pledged €5.5 million (£4.64 million) to support the media organisation, recognising its crucial role in delivering independent journalism across Europe and Central Asia—especially in countries where free press is under constant threat.

EU Funding Aims To Keep Independent News Alive

The funding was announced by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, who described it as a necessary measure to protect journalistic freedom in regions where media repression is rampant. RFE/RL, headquartered in Prague, broadcasts in 27 languages across 23 countries, including Russia, Belarus, and Iran—nations where state-controlled media dominates public discourse.

Kallas said the grant was intended to provide a 'safety net' for journalism in hostile environments and reiterated the EU's commitment to defending democratic values through access to reliable, uncensored information.

Legal Tug-of-War With USAGM

RFE/RL's funding crisis began in March 2025 when the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM), following Trump's directive, froze congressionally approved financial support. This action prompted RFE/RL to file a lawsuit, claiming the executive order violated legislative authority.

On 29 April, U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth issued a temporary restraining order, compelling the release of $12 million (£8.93 million) for April, stating that the executive branch could not override funds that Congress had lawfully appropriated.

However, a three-judge panel from the U.S. Court of Appeals later stayed the order on 7 May. Hours later, the full 11-judge bench intervened with an administrative stay, allowing RFE/RL to access April's funds while the legal battle continues over the remainder of the fiscal year.

Trump's Crackdown on State-Funded Broadcasters

The funding freeze was part of broader media cuts enacted through Executive Order 14290 in what some critics have dubbed a 'Bloody Sunday' for US-funded broadcasters. The Trump administration halted grants to international outlets like RFE/RL, Voice of America (VOA), and Radio Free Asia, citing a need to reduce 'non-essential' government expenditure.

Hundreds of journalists, many on J-1 visas, were placed on administrative leave, with some now facing deportation. The executive order claims to target perceived bias in publicly funded media, but detractors argue it threatens press freedom and undermines US influence in regions where such outlets provide a rare counterbalance to authoritarian state media.

Europe Fills the Gap as US Pulls Back

The EU's intervention highlights a deepening rift between Europe and the United States when it comes to supporting independent journalism. While Washington cuts ties, Brussels is stepping forward to protect critical voices abroad.

Kallas reiterated the EU's goal of countering authoritarian propaganda and maintaining the free flow of information. 'Independent journalism is not a luxury—it's essential for democracy,' she said.

The emergency funding will help RFE/RL continue its operations in politically repressive regions, ensuring audiences still have access to truthful reporting. The move is part of a broader European strategy to uphold media freedom at a time when critical reporting faces unprecedented financial and political pressure around the globe.