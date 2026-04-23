Sir Keir Starmer hosted the celebration of St George's Day at Downing Street, stressing three key values he feels everyone should embrace. These were service, generosity and respect.

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom also singled out voices locally and abroad, his way of trying to mend the division affecting the country. To back up the three important English values he was preaching, he used three individuals he felt embodied those principles.

Three Individuals Who Embody English Values Well

These three individuals were Isaac Davidson, a window cleaner, George Sutherland, a dedicated volunteer and Ben Huntley, a nurse. Of the three, it was his recognition of Huntley that stood out.

This was largely because Huntley was the nurse who took care of his brother, Nick Starmer. Before Nick passed on Boxing Day 2024, Sir Keir admitted it was a heartbreaking burden he had to handle.

'Sadly my brother passed on Boxing Day 2024 and it hit me like a bus,' PM Starmer emotionally shared via the Mirror. 'Ben, I'll never forget what you did for me and my family,' Starmer added.

Nick Starmer was dealing with stage 4 cancer at the time per Britain's News Channel. The British PM admitted that his brother was vulnerable at the time. But thanks to the attention and care that Huntley gave, Nick felt the love and respect despite his condition.

'Because of Ben, my brother always felt cared for and respected, because of the way that he was treated by Ben and the whole team, and that was really important to a vulnerable man with stage four cancer going through a really challenging time,' Starmer shared.

The actions of Davidson and Sutherland may have not been mind-boggling in the eyes of most. Davidson was hailed by Starmer for helping remove racist graffiti from a Chinese restaurant in New York. Sutherland, on the other hand, was lauded for his Labour Party conference speech in 2025.

Regardless, Starmer believes their actions and efforts were significant. It perfectly embodied the three core principles he was trying to convey to people on St George's Day.

'They are examples of people stepping up in their communities, when, frankly, it would be easier in many cases to step back. But they step up,' PM Starmer stated.

An Initiative To Keep the Nation United

Looking at what Davidson, Sutherland and Huntley did, there is no doubt that their actions were nothing out of the ordinary. However, Starmer believes it is essential, especially with criticism locally and abroad seeking to divide the nation.

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'There's no getting round the fact that there are voices both here and abroad, who would seek to divide us, who want to set us apart from each other,' Starmer said. 'We reject their division completely, and we will fly our flag proudly. It's our flag. It belongs to us,' he added.

Starmer admits that for a change, it was great to meet up with people and not discuss politics. He was apparently heaving a sigh of relief since the event took place after the controversial appointment of Lord Peter Mandelson as US ambassador.

The issue with Mandelson's appointment stems from the 72-year-old's links to the convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein per a report from Aljazeera.