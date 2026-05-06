🇷🇴 BREAKING: Bolojan's government has been dismissed.



No-confidence motion passed with 281 votes in favor. pic.twitter.com/pOHW3JkurO — Brave Romania (@brave_romania) May 5, 2026

Romania's pro-European government collapsed Tuesday after a no-confidence vote in parliament ousted Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan, plunging the country into renewed political uncertainty. The government remains deeply divided, with four parties now competing for control.

Why Was Bolojan Ousted?

Bolojan was ousted largely over economic measures that alienated some of his coalition parties.

He argued his economic measures were tough but necessary and that they 'regained the trust of the markets in the Romanian government.'

'When the coalition was sworn in last June, it promised to make reducing Romania's budget deficits – one of the EU's highest – a top priority. Its cuts have helped reduce the deficit from 9.3% to 7.9%, but at significant political cost,' according to The Guardian.

The country must continue to shrink its deficit, which was forecast to narrow to 6.2% this year, and implement further reforms, to secure about €10bn in EU recovery and resilience funds before an August cutoff.

What Comes Next for Romania's Government?

What comes next for Romania's government is still unknown.

Sorin Grindeanu, president of PSD the centre-left party, said Bolojan should appoint an interim prime minister until one is voted in by MPs.

Grindeanu also said he expected his party to be consulted by Romanian President Nicusor Dan.

'I would like us to quickly find a solution... together with the other parties and move forward,' he said. 'All options are open.'

On social media, the secretary-general of Mr Bolojan's party, Dan Motreanu, said the opposition 'have a duty to take over the government, to come up with a prime minister candidate and a clear program.'

'You cannot overthrow a government and then run away from accountability,' he continued.

Bolojan described the no-confidence motion as 'cynical and artificial' and argued before the vote that it 'seems to be written by people who were not in government every day and did not participate in all the decisions.'

The far-right party, AUR's leader, George Simion, called for early elections, saying the 'voice of the people' had been heard and his party assumed responsibility for 'the future of the country.' Romania's future 'must be decided by the votes of Romanians,' he said.

Bolojan said Tuesday that the no-confidence vote did 'not take into account the context in which we find ourselves.' He added that he did not expect to 'receive applause from citizens,' but chose to do what was 'urgent and necessary' for the country.

President Dan described the situation as 'not a happy moment' but ruled out the possibility of early elections. Excluding any role for the far right in a future coalition, he said Romania would form a new pro-Western government within a 'reasonable amount of time.'

'Political discussions will be difficult, but it is my responsibility as president - and that of the political parties - to steer Romania in the right direction,' Dan told reporters, according to the BBC.

Who is Ilie Bolojan?

Bolojan was born in Vadu Crisului in 1969. He served as a local politician including being elected mayor of Oradea, a city in the northwest of Romania.

Bolojan became President of the Senate following the 2024 parliamentary elections and became president in 2025 following the resignation of former president Klaus Iohannis.

In June of 2025 Bolojan was appointed Prime Minister by newly elected President Nicusor Dan the position he has held until yesterday.