Two women have died and three others are critically ill after a small boat carrying 82 migrants ran aground on a beach in northern France during a failed Channel crossing.

The overcrowded inflatable vessel departed from Hardelot beach near Neufchâtel-Hardelot, approximately 12 kilometres (7.45 miles) south of Boulogne-sur-Mer in the Pas-de-Calais region, in the early hours of Sunday. Shortly after launch, the engine failed, causing the boat to drift helplessly before it ran aground on the shore.

The two women, both aged about 20 and believed to be of Sudanese origin, were found dead inside the vessel, having apparently suffocated due to extreme overcrowding. Three other migrants sustained serious wounds and are in a critical condition, while 14 more suffered moderate injuries.

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What Went Wrong on the Crossing

Sky News reported that the attempted Channel crossing went awry almost immediately as the small boat, laden with 82 men, women and children, struggled in the challenging conditions. With the engine refusing to start, the vessel was left at the mercy of the tides and currents in the English Channel. Officials believe the fatalities were the result of passengers being crushed or asphyxiated in the tightly packed inflatable, a danger seen in previous overcrowded attempts.

Such suffocations have become tragically common in these crossings, where space is at a premium and panic can set in quickly. The Boulogne-sur-Mer prosecutor's office has launched a full investigation into the circumstances and possible people-smuggling involvement.

Survivors are being treated in hospital and interviewed by border police to identify the voyage organisers. In a Guardian article, Christophe Marx, secretary-general of the Pas-de-Calais prefecture, confirmed the women had been 'found dead inside the boat' and praised swift rescue efforts.

UK and French Authorities React

The victims were believed to have been crushed in the chaos of the overcrowded deck as the boat struggled as reported in an AP News article. Emergency services rescued 17 people at sea and transported them to Boulogne-sur-Mer port, with the remaining passengers reaching land after the grounding.

British officials were quick to respond. The Home Office in a BBC report said it was 'deeply saddened' by the deaths, describing them as 'a stark reminder of the dangers posed by criminal gangs exploiting vulnerable people for profit'. It pledged continued cooperation with French partners to prevent such journeys. French officials have stressed the need for vigilance along the coast to intercept more boats before they launch.

On the French side, authorities have called for heightened coastal vigilance. This is the third fatal small boat incident in just over a month, following two deaths off Gravelines on 1 April and four on 9 April after migrants were swept away by currents. The events have highlighted the human toll of irregular migration across the English Channel.

The Scale of Small Boat Arrivals

Small boat arrivals continue to test bilateral relations. UK data show more than 6,416 people crossed the English Channel in small boats in the first four months of 2026. The 2025 total reached around 41,472, the second-highest annual figure on record. This trend has prompted calls for more effective returns policies and enhanced intelligence sharing between the two countries.

A post from the verified News Central TV account on X described the incident as the third such tragedy in recent weeks, underscoring the risks of these crossings.

Two young Sudanese women have died after a boat attempting to cross the English Channel ran into trouble off the French coast. Officials say this is the third fatal incident in just over a month.https://t.co/W0vgih2JXs — News Central TV (@NewsCentralTV) May 3, 2026

Despite enhanced measures including drone surveillance and additional patrols on French beaches, smuggling networks persist. The latest failed Channel crossing illustrates the ongoing dangers involved.