The political gravity in Westminister is shifting towards Manchester as bookmakers slash odds on Keir Starmer being replaced as Prime Minister before the year is out.

A bruising week for Downing Street has seen the Starmer replacement odds tumble, with Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham emerging as the primary challenger to the current leadership.

The surge in next Labour leader betting follows a period of unprecedented internal turbulence triggered by the botched appointment of Lord Peter Mandelson as the UK ambassador to Washington.

The appointment process triggered a chain reaction inside Whitehall, including the dismissal of Foreign Office head Sir Olly Robbins and the resignation of Starmer's chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, in February.

The saga has refused to die down, just as Starmer prepares for local elections on 7 May and attempts to refocus attention on domestic issues with a speech on shoplifting.

With the Prime Minister's authority visibly rattling, the betting consensus at Coral now places Starmer at 1/5 to leave office in 2026, reflecting a growing belief that his premiership is entering its final act.

Andy Burnham Elbows Into Keir Starmer Succession Debate

For months, Angela Rayner has been widely assumed to be the frontrunner to succeed Keir Starmer if his leadership falters. The latest odds suggest the picture is now more complicated.

According to bookmaker Coral, Burnham's price in its 'Next Labour Leader' market has tumbled from 14/1 to 5/1, making him the second favourite behind Rayner.

Coral spokesperson John Hill said punters had been moving quickly in recent days. 'We have seen significant support for Andy Burnham in our Next Labour Leader market over the last few days. With Sir Keir Starmer under increasing pressure, many punters feel the Greater Manchester mayor could be next in line to replace the current PM,' he said.

The numbers are striking rather than decisive. Coral now has Starmer at 1/5 to leave office this year, suggesting a strong betting consensus that his premiership may not last the full term.

Rayner remains the market favourite to take over, with Burnham in second and Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting tied with former Labour leader Ed Miliband in third. Shabana Mahmood is listed in fourth place, and Yvette Cooper in fifth.

Of course, betting odds are not polling data, let alone a formal leadership challenge. They reflect expectation, gossip and risk rather than constitutional reality.

But they do show a mood turning, or at least wavering, around a leader who, until recently, was widely treated as securely in control.

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The immediate source of that pressure is the Mandelson affair. Starmer has found himself repeatedly pressed on how Lord Mandelson, a key New Labour figure and influential voice in Labour circles, came to be nominated as ambassador to Washington and how concerns raised during the vetting process were handled.

Sir Olly Robbins, whom Starmer removed as head of the Foreign Office, has given evidence that has now become central to the argument. Starmer has insisted that Sir Olly's testimony 'laid to rest' any claims that he misled Parliament about what he knew and when. Critics, and some in his own ranks, are less convinced.

The issue is not simply whether the appointment was wise but whether proper procedure was followed and whether warnings were brushed aside.

Written evidence from senior Foreign Office official Ian Collard states that he briefed Sir Olly on vetting results that deemed Mandelson a 'borderline' case and recommended that clearance be refused. That advice, and what became of it, will be scrutinised again this week.

The Foreign Affairs Committee is due to hear from Morgan McSweeney, the strategist widely described as a protégé of Mandelson, on Tuesday. McSweeney stepped down as Starmer's chief of staff in February after his involvement in securing the Washington role for the peer came under the spotlight.

MPs will also take evidence from Sir Philip Barton, Sir Olly's predecessor at the Foreign Office, as they try to piece together who pushed for what and at which stage concerns were raised or ignored.

For a prime minister who built his pitch on restoring integrity and due process in government, the optics are damaging even if no formal wrongdoing is found. The fact that his own personnel decisions, sacking Sir Olly, losing McSweeney, are themselves part of the story only deepens the sense of internal turbulence.

Labour Leadership Stakes Shift As No 10 Braces For Local Polls

All of this lands at a moment when Labour should, in theory, be focused on consolidating power locally. The local elections on 7 May will be the first major electoral test of the Starmer government's early months, and Labour strategists had hoped for a smooth run‑up centred on crime, the cost of living and public services.

Instead, Starmer is trying to talk about shoplifting, law and order, while being quizzed about Washington, vetting forms, and his inner circle. The timing has given his internal critics and outside sceptics an opening to speculate about succession and to place their bets accordingly.

🚨NEW: Keir Starmer gives a speech pretending he will fight for the working people 🇬🇧



“What is true of shoplifting, is true for everything. I know times are tough, I’ve see it in my ow family”



This guy is so out of touch it is unreal 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/jCb3yCYtsu — BRITAIN IS BROKEN 🇬🇧 (@BROKENBRITAIN0) April 27, 2026

Still, there is a gap between discontent and a serious leadership move. Labour's formal mechanisms for replacing a sitting leader in government are cumbersome, and there is no sign yet of an organised challenge.

Burnham, for his part, remains a powerful regional mayor outside Westminster, not an MP in the Commons. Any path from Manchester to Downing Street would be long, messy and far from guaranteed. Nothing in the current flurry of speculation is confirmed, and the betting markets are not evidence of an imminent coup.

As things stand, Starmer remains prime minister and Labour leader, insisting the Mandelson issue has been put to bed, even as a committee of MPs prepares to pull at the remaining threads.