Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson was taken to the hospital shortly before Sunday's Premier League clash between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford, prompting concern among supporters of the club and the wider football community.

The 84-year-old was reportedly feeling unwell and was moved as a precautionary measure, with sources stressing that the situation was not treated as an emergency. No further official update on his condition has been released since his admission.

Hospital Admission at Old Trafford Before Liverpool Clash

Ferguson had been present at Old Trafford on matchday, arriving ahead of kick-off for the high-profile Premier League fixture. He was seen earlier in the day meeting guests at the stadium and appeared in attendance as usual from his familiar position in the directors' box.

However, shortly before the match began, he was escorted from the tunnel area and taken by ambulance to the hospital. The decision was described by sources as precautionary, indicating that medical staff acted quickly after he fell unwell.

Manchester United have not issued a detailed medical statement, and no additional updates have been provided since the initial reports of his hospital admission.

Sir Alex Ferguson, former Manchester United boss, taken to hospital after falling ill at Old Trafford pic.twitter.com/ZBoVT6DAL0 — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) May 3, 2026

No Emergency Situation Confirmed by Sources

Despite widespread attention online following the news, sources close to the situation have emphasised that Ferguson's hospital visit was not considered an emergency. The wording of early reports has consistently suggested caution rather than crisis.

Club-linked figures have indicated optimism that Ferguson will be well enough to return home soon. At this stage, there has been no suggestion from official or medical sources that his condition is life-threatening or deteriorating.

The lack of a formal health bulletin has contributed to heightened public interest, but there has been no confirmation of any serious complication.

Read more Zayn Malik Health Update: Family Issue Statement On Mystery Illness Recovery Zayn Malik Health Update: Family Issue Statement On Mystery Illness Recovery

Previous Health History and Public Concern

Concerns have been amplified by Ferguson's medical history. In 2018, he suffered a brain haemorrhage that left him seriously ill and required intensive recovery and rehabilitation. He later spoke publicly about his recovery in detail, highlighting the severity of that earlier health scare.

Given that background, any hospital admission involving the former Manchester United manager naturally draws significant attention. However, current reports do not link the latest incident to the previous condition.

Reactions from Manchester United and the Football Community

Following Manchester United's 3-2 victory over Liverpool, head coach Michael Carrick, who played under Ferguson during his managerial reign, offered public well-wishes. Carrick said he hoped Ferguson would receive a positive boost from the result and expressed support for his former manager.

The match itself continued without further disruption, but news of Ferguson's hospital admission quickly circulated among fans during and after the game, leading to widespread concern and messages of support across social media.

Current Status and Ongoing Monitoring

As of the latest available information, Ferguson remains under medical observation following his precautionary hospital admission. There has been no updated statement from Manchester United or representatives confirming any change in his condition.

As reported by BBC Sport, there has been no further update on Sir Alex Ferguson's condition since his admission to hospital, with Manchester United yet to issue any additional medical statement.

Officials familiar with the situation maintain that he is being monitored carefully, with optimism that he will recover sufficiently to return home. No time frame has been given for further updates, and the situation remains under review.