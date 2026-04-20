Keir Starmer's critics are calling for his resignation, citing alleged blunders and lapses in judgment.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to deliver a national address amid mounting pressure over the Peter Mandelson vetting scandal. After alleging that officials failed to inform him of Mandelson's red flags prior to his US ambassador appointment, Starmer now faces accusations of misleading Parliament.

Starmer Admits Lapse in Mandelson Appointment

According to BBC, Starmer described the oversight as 'staggering,' asserting he was not told Mandelson had failed the initial security vetting. 'Number 10 was not told that he had failed security vetting, that is completely unacceptable,' he said.

'That I wasn't told that he had failed security vetting when I was telling Parliament that due process had been followed is unforgivable,' he told the press last Friday. 'Not only was I not told, no minister was told, and I am absolutely furious about that. What I intend to do is go to Parliament on Monday to set out all the relevant facts in true transparency, so Parliament has the full picture.'

In a Commons statement, Starmer is expected to detail the 'unforgivable' error by officials who kept him in the dark about Mandelson's failed checks. He will also address allegations that he misled MPs by claiming proper processes were followed in the appointment.

Peter Mandelson Was Red-Flagged by the Foreign Office

UK Security Vetting provided the Foreign Office with a definitive 'no' recommendation on Mandelson's vetting, citing potential risks. BBC sources confirm the Cabinet Office division explicitly advised against approval despite this warning.

Read more Mandelson WhatsApp Leaks Threaten To Topple More Ministers As Starmer Braces For Resignations Mandelson WhatsApp Leaks Threaten To Topple More Ministers As Starmer Braces For Resignations

Senior minister Darren Jones defended Starmer, saying that at the time there was no requirement for ministers to be informed of vetting decisions. Jones confirmed that the practice has since been corrected.

Starmer has dismissed Foreign Secretary Olly Robbins in the aftermath, with Robbins allegedly failing to raise security concerns with Downing Street. The government admitted that Foreign Office officials overruled the vetting recommendation.

Mandelson was removed from the ambassador post in September 2025 over his alleged ties to the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. The Independent raised those same concerns with No 10 on the day of his dismissal, citing alleged dishonesty in the process or issues that called his eligibility into question.

Critics Also Question Starmer's Iran Stance

Jones insisted that Starmer did not mislead MPs and therefore should not resign over the incident. He emphasised that due process claims were accurate based on information available at the time.

The scandal unfolds amid broader statements Starmer is expected to address, including his position that the UK should stay out of the Iran war. Last March, he assured the public that his government was working to manage the impacts of the conflict.

Starmer referred to the Strait of Hormuz as an impending 'fierce storm' for the economy. He admitted, 'this will not be easy' for the country, with implications for the cost of living.

The timing of the address has raised questions about Starmer's leadership stability amid the compounded crises. Both critics and supporters agree the mounting pressures could define his tenure and trajectory.