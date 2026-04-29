UK Parliament will shut down later today for a two‑week recess, but not before Keir Starmer endures a bruising final Prime Minister's Questions in the Commons, where he was grilled over his authority, welfare spending and the future of his chancellor just hours before prorogation.

The news came after the Lords chief whip confirmed that Parliament will be prorogued at 1.15pm, following agreement between MPs and peers on the last pieces of outstanding legislation.

What Happens At UK Parliament's Prorogation?

Prorogation formally ends the current parliamentary session and draws a line under most of the Government's programme, unless Bills have been given explicit permission to carry over into the next session.

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Prorogation days are usually dominated by constitutional theatre rather than live political jeopardy. This one is different.

Starmer arrived at the despatch box under a cloud, having only narrowly sidestepped a damaging 'sleaze' inquiry the previous evening into whether he misled Parliament over the vetting and appointment of Lord Peter Mandelson as ambassador to Washington.

By 335 votes to 223, Labour had used its majority to block a referral to the powerful Commons Privileges Committee.

The result spared the Prime Minister a formal investigation, but left him facing accusations from opponents that he leaned hard on his own side to protect himself.

Keir Starmer Faces Final PMQs Before UK Parliament Shutdown

That was the backdrop as Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch opened her questions with a direct attack on Keir Starmer's credibility. She told MPs there was a stark contrast between the start of this Parliament in July 2024, when Labour benches were, in her words, full of 'sycophantic questions from adoring new MPs', and this week, when the Prime Minister had been 'reduced to begging those same MPs to save his own skin.'

Her charge referred to reports that Downing Street had ordered Labour backbenchers to vote down the sleaze motion on Mandelson, rather than giving them a free choice.

Badenoch said Starmer had 'broken his promise to grow the economy' and claimed 'the only thing that's grown is the welfare bill', before challenging him to say how many more people were out of work and claiming Universal Credit since he took office.

Starmer responded that he was 'very proud of what this Labour Government has achieved in the first session of this Parliament', pointing to lower inflation, interest rate cuts and improved growth figures earlier in the year. He did not, in the exchanges quoted, directly rebut her claim on welfare numbers.

Keir Starmer Pressed On Reeves' Future As Chancellor

If questions about integrity stung, Badenoch's next line of attack cut just as close to the bone: the future of Rachel Reeves at the Treasury. Briefing in Westminster has long suggested the Prime Minister is weighing a post‑local elections reshuffle. On Wednesday, his opponent put that speculation on the record.

Badenoch accused the Chancellor of 'briefing out rent controls to curry favour with left‑wing backbenchers' and told the House 'this is not a serious way to run the economy, it is time the Prime Minister gives her an easier job.' She then asked bluntly whether he would 'listen to businesses, listen to the country and reshuffle the Chancellor.'

Starmer did not offer the categorical show of support Reeves's allies might have hoped for. He praised her spring statement, saying she had been 'very proud to say inflation was down to 3 per cent and falling' and that there had been six interest rate cuts, as well as positive growth figures. He argued that an increase in the cost of borrowing was linked to conflict in Iran, rather than domestic mismanagement.

What he did not do, in Badenoch's telling, was rule out moving Reeves. 'I didn't hear him say he's not reshuffling the Chancellor. It sounds like she's toast,' the Tory leader jibed, leaving Labour MPs to interpret for themselves how secure the second most powerful figure in government really is.

Keir Starmer Juggles Mandelson Fallout And Welfare Attacks

Running through Badenoch's performance was a clear attempt to link the Mandelson affair with a wider narrative of drift. After weeks of damaging headlines about the vetting of the former Labour grandee, including evidence taken by the Foreign Affairs Committee chaired by Dame Emily Thornberry, the Tory leader framed Starmer as a man battered by events and forced to cling to his own MPs to survive.

Analysts in the Commons lobby suggested that her pivot from sleaze to welfare was deliberate. By pushing Starmer to defend a welfare bill that, they argued, now costs more than income tax receipts, Badenoch was reminding Labour MPs of last year's welfare rebellion, when the Prime Minister's authority was seen to falter.

One commentator noted that he was effectively boxed into defending the status quo because 'that is what his MPs behind him want and he cannot change direction.'

The Prime Minister, for his part, tried to start the session on safer ground. He opened PMQs by welcoming the state visit to the United States by King Charles, describing it as 'a powerful reminder of the deep and special relationship we have with the United States.'

Outside the exchange with Badenoch, backbench MPs lined up with their own questions. Some focused on domestic policy, others on the Mandelson row. The full list of Labour MPs who broke ranks to vote for the sleaze motion has already been pored over by Westminster watchers, a reminder that discontent on the government benches is no longer confined to a small fringe.

Ceremony And Calculation As UK Parliament Shuts Down

Once the shouting in the Commons chamber stops, the machinery of prorogation takes over. Lord Kennedy of Southwark told peers on Tuesday that 'we have now concluded our parliamentary business for the day and for this parliamentary session', confirming that the Lords would adjourn and return at 1.15pm 'for the prorogation ceremony only.'

Disputes over the English Devolution and Community Empowerment Bill and the Pension Schemes Bill have been ironed out, meaning all draft legislation for this session has been dealt with. Some key measures, notably the Hillsborough law and the Northern Ireland Troubles Bill, will carry over into the next session after MPs approved the necessary motions.

During the ceremony, the Clerk of the Crown reads out the title of each Act that is to be enacted. After each one, the Clerk of the Parliaments turns to the Commons and proclaims 'Le Roy le veult' – Norman French for 'The King wishes it' – signalling royal assent.

Commons Leader Sir Alan Campbell is expected to deliver a speech from the King reflecting on the past parliamentary year. Then, on 13 May, MPs and peers will reconvene for the State Opening of Parliament and the King's Speech, which will set out the Government's priorities for the new session.