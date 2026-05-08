Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday morning acknowledged 'very tough' local election results as he addressed Labour activists at Kingsdown Methodist Church in Ealing, West London, in his first public response to a bruising night at the polls.

Keir Starmer was speaking after early local council returns showed Labour losing ground, while Reform UK was reported to be 'running away' with many of the seats declared so far.

The reverses prompted immediate questions about Starmer's leadership, with opponents calling on him to resign or, at a minimum, publicly shoulder responsibility for what some within the party have described as 'horrific' results.

"I'm not going to walk away and plunge the country into chaos."



Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer reflects on "really tough" results from the local elections in England, with Labour losing hundreds of council seats.



Latest 🔗 https://t.co/SZHhkmXZUF



📺 Sky 501 pic.twitter.com/LJVKBhKnVJ — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 8, 2026

Keir Starmer Faces Labour Members After Local Election Blow

The choice of venue was telling. Rather than a lectern in Downing Street or a Whitehall briefing room, Keir Starmer appeared in a modest church hall in west London, in front of a subdued audience of local Labour members described as 'very dour looking.' There was no attempt at triumphalism, no upbeat music, no staged cheering.

Starmer opened by conceding the scale of the setback.

'The results are tough, they are very tough, and there's no sugarcoating it,' he said. 'We have lost brilliant Labour representatives across the country, these are people who put so much into their communities, so much into our party. And that hurts, and it should hurt, and I take responsibility.'

Sir Keir Starmer says he is “hurt” but will carry on as prime minister after Labour lost hundreds of councillor seats, along with control of eight councils, in the local elections on Friday, May 8. pic.twitter.com/nfsT1oL1fs — The Independent (@Independent) May 8, 2026

It was an unusually direct admission for a sitting Prime Minister, the morning after an election test. There was no attempt to reframe the numbers as a partial success or to isolate the damage to a single region. Instead, Starmer cast the results as a painful but necessary reckoning for both party and government.

He linked Labour's position to a series of 'big calls' he said his administration had made since taking office. 'We've made some big calls, to stabilise our public finances, to invest in our public services, not to get dragged into a war in Iran,' he told the room.

Those decisions, he implied, carried political costs that were now being measured at the ballot box. The line on Iran, in particular, underlined how international crises had been folded into domestic political anger, even at the level of council elections.

Keir Starmer Admits 'Unnecessary Mistakes' And Promises Change

Read more Keir Starmer Facing Fierce Backlash Over 'Coarse' Kama Sutra Joke During Tense PMQs Keir Starmer Facing Fierce Backlash Over 'Coarse' Kama Sutra Joke During Tense PMQs

More damaging for Keir Starmer than the policy defence, however, was his admission that the government had mishandled its message on hope and improvement.

'We've also made unnecessary mistakes,' he said. 'One of which was that although we were right to level with the public about the scale and depth of the challenges we face, we didn't do enough to convince them that things will get better, that things will improve, the hope.'

In other words, the seriousness of the message had not been matched by a credible sense of future relief. Voters, he suggested, did not feel the promised change in their daily lives.

Starmer sought to use the moment of weakness to frame a reset. 'That is why in the coming days I'm going to set out the steps that we will take to deliver the change that they want and that they deserve,' he said.

'These are tough results but tough days like this, they don't weaken my resolve to deliver the change that I promised at the general election, they strengthen my resolve to do so.'

This was as much a message to his own MPs as to the country. A leader under pressure traditionally faces two fronts at once: the public, who have just delivered their verdict, and restless colleagues looking for a scapegoat.

By 'taking responsibility', Starmer sought to deny critics the claim that he was in denial, while insisting he still had the determination to continue.

'The results are tough. They are very tough'



PM Sir Keir Starmer adds: 'I take responsibility. When voters send a message like this, we must reflect and we must respond'



Latest results and analysis: https://t.co/Ot2jW2SrKq



📺 Sky 501 pic.twitter.com/ETROpunVtJ — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 8, 2026

He also argued that voters were not naïve about the pressures on the country. 'When voters send a message like this, we must reflect, and we must respond. I think the vast majority of people do understand that we face huge challenges as a country,' he said.

'We've had a series of economic shocks in recent years and there's a very difficult international situation at present, they know that.'

Yet he immediately acknowledged the limits of that understanding as a political shield. 'But they still want their lives to improve, they still want to see the change that we promised, they know the status quo is letting them down, and they're frustrated, they don't feel the changes.'

With full local election results yet to be confirmed and Reform UK's performance still being digested ward by ward, the scale of the electoral damage is not entirely clear and should be treated with caution until all counts are in.