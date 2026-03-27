The picture, which was first published on Thursday, shows the Reform UK lead candidate for the Pen-y-bont Bro Morgannwg constituency raising his right arm with a finger placed under his nose. It came to light only hours after Edwards was formally announced as part of the party's complete candidate list for the Senedd election on 7 May.

Edwards previously served as a special adviser to the Conservative Welsh Secretary David TC Davies. He quickly issued an apology for the image, which he acknowledged 'looks bad and could be misinterpreted'.

Farage Stands by Candidate

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has stood firmly by his candidate. Farage dismissed the gesture as a 'Fawlty Towers impression' and accepted that the photograph 'looks terrible' while confirming he 'wouldn't approve of it'. Nevertheless, he made clear that Edwards would not be removed from the party's list for the May Senedd poll.

The move has drawn immediate backlash from across the political spectrum in Wales. Plaid Cymru described the photograph as 'utterly disgraceful'. Liberal Democrat Wales spokesperson David Chadwick was more blunt, stating 'This is absolutely abhorrent. A Nazi salute is one of the most vile symbols imaginable. Anyone associated with this has no place in our politics.'

The timing is particularly awkward for Reform UK, coming shortly after a Plaid Cymru candidate was forced to withdraw over previous offensive social media activity. The party has repeatedly claimed to hold itself to higher standards of candidate vetting than its opponents, claims that are now under renewed examination in the Welsh context.

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Candidate Provides Context for Image

In his statement, Edwards has sought to provide context for the image, noting that it has circulated in political circles for at least six years. He strongly condemned the Nazi regime, describing it as 'the most barbaric ever' and emphasising that he would never make light of its crimes.

Edwards pointed out that his own grandfather had fought against the Nazis in the Second World War. He maintained that the gesture was intended as an imitation of a Welsh footballer, although some accounts have connected it to the well-known Basil Fawlty impression from the BBC sitcom Fawlty Towers.

The photograph itself is of low quality and provides no further clues as to the circumstances in which it was taken. It simply depicts Edwards smiling while making the controversial pose.

Pressure Mounts as Senedd Elections Loom

With the Senedd elections now less than six weeks away, the controversy is set to dominate discussions about the quality of candidates being put forward by Reform UK in Wales. The Pen-y-bont Bro Morgannwg constituency, which takes in Bridgend and sections of the Vale of Glamorgan, is viewed as a realistic prospect for the party as it looks to secure its first seats in the devolved parliament.

The image has spread rapidly across social media platforms. The image has been highlighted by the Instagram account apt__news, which reported on Edwards' apology and the growing political fallout.

As of Friday morning, Reform UK had offered no further comment beyond Farage's initial response. The Reform UK Senedd candidate Corey Edwards Nazi salute row shows no sign of fading as polling day draws closer.