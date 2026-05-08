After disastrous local election results that saw Labour Party lose council seats across the country, many of them to Reform UK and the Green Party of England and Wales; pressure is mounting on Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Reports now suggest that some members of Starmer's own cabinet are beginning to question his leadership amid fears that Reform UK could emerge as a serious challenger at the next general election.

Electoral Disaster

Speaking Friday morning, Starmer acknowledged the scale of Labour's losses.

'The results are tough, they are very tough, and there's no sugarcoating it,' he said.

'We have lost brilliant Labour representatives across the country, these are people who put so much into their communities, so much into our party. And that hurts, and it should hurt, and I take responsibility.'

'I accept that [the results] reflect voters don't feel that their lives have changed enough or quickly enough, and that's been going on for a long time. We were elected to deal with that, and I'm not going to walk away from that responsibility and plunge the country into chaos,' he continued.

Polling expert Robert Hayward said, 'The early results are as bad for Labour as predicted. They are probably slightly worse outside London, but slightly better inside the capital, which looks like it will be different from the rest of the country.'

As of Friday morning, Labour had already lost more than 250 council seats.

Starmer's Cabinet May Turn Against Him

New reporting from The Times suggests divisions may also be growing inside Starmer's cabinet.

According to the report, Ed Miliband privately suggested to Starmer that he consider setting out a timeline for his departure amid concerns he could eventually be forced from Downing Street following the election fallout.

'Two sources familiar with the discussion said that the energy secretary and former Labour leader made the suggestion during a private meeting with the prime minister about a fortnight ago,' The Times reported.

The newspaper added that while Miliband remains publicly supportive of Starmer, he is concerned Labour could descend into a damaging leadership battle if the election results continue to worsen.

Meanwhile, Angela Rayner and Wes Streeting are both reportedly viewed as potential contenders in any future leadership race.

A spokesman for Miliband would not comment to the Times on 'private conversations, however, 'We do not accept this account.' 'Ed has always supported the prime minister and continues to do so as he delivers on his mandate for change,' the spokesman added.

Labour MP Jonathan Brash, told the Guardian on Thursday night: 'I think the very best thing the prime minister could do now is address the nation tomorrow and set out a timetable for his departure.'

'We can then have an orderly transition, one that, by the way, ensures the full breadth of talent within the Labour party is able to stand should it want to,' he said.

Reform UK's Rise

Reform UK appears to be the biggest winner of the elections so far.

By late Friday morning, the party had gained 398 councillors, bringing its total to around 400 — the highest tally in the country at that stage of the count, according to the BBC.

The conservatives follow behind at 256 and Labour has dropped to third with 253.