Keir Starmer is under mounting pressure in Westminster to reverse Labour's policy blocking new North Sea oil and gas drilling, with senior figures and critics warning that a U-turn on North Sea drilling would risk 'tearing the party in two' just months into his premiership.

Labour moved swiftly after the 2024 general election to impose an effective ban on new North Sea oil and gas licences, a decision driven by Energy Secretary Ed Miliband and sold as proof the government was serious about climate targets. The move delighted environmental campaigners and much of the party's activist base, but it alarmed industry figures, trade unions in energy-dependent regions and opponents who say the policy leaves the UK more exposed to global shocks.

The argument once looked largely theoretical. It does not feel that way now. As forecasts of steep rises in energy costs gather pace and analysts talk of a looming 'worst energy shock in history,' the question of whether Britain should leave untapped reserves in the North Sea has rapidly become one of the most charged tests of Labour's economic and security judgement.

North Sea Drilling Policy Leaves Starmer Squeezed

The political row over North Sea drilling has sharpened because of who is urging Starmer to rethink. According to critics, calls to soften or scrap the block on new development have come from across the spectrum, including US President Donald Trump, Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, Reform UK figure Nigel Farage and what supporters describe as a 'host of energy experts.' More awkwardly for Downing Street, Labour's own Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, has been named by commentators as pushing for a reassessment.

The government's current stance is rooted in Miliband's view that additional North Sea drilling would not significantly cut household bills, because the UK pays world prices for oil and gas regardless of where it is produced. Supporters of the policy add that approving new fields risks undermining the UK's credibility ahead of future climate negotiations and could slow investment in renewables.

Opponents argue this is an overly narrow way of judging the impact. They say maintaining domestic production cushions Britain's balance of payments, protects tax revenues and tens of thousands of skilled jobs, and reduces reliance on sometimes unreliable or hostile suppliers. Some analysts have also claimed that extracting gas from UK waters can, in certain circumstances, generate lower lifecycle emissions than shipping it from overseas.

What is not in doubt is the political risk. Starmer has been repeatedly accused by rivals of retreating from earlier promises after reversing or watering down positions on welfare, tax, and several headline policies since entering No. 10. The suggestion that he might yet be forced into another U-turn on North Sea drilling is already being woven into a wider narrative of inconsistency, which Badenoch recently sharpened by describing a separate foreign policy reversal as the 'U-turn of all U-turns from a man with absolutely no backbone.'

Greens Smell Opportunity As North Sea Drilling Debate Widens

The tension around Labour's North Sea drilling position is sharpened by the rise of the Green Party under Zack Polanski, which polling has shown climbing steadily since the election. Labour strategists, by their own admission, watch the Greens with unease in key urban and university seats where the party's vote can be fragile.

Polanski's pitch has been deliberately direct to disaffected left-wing voters. He has positioned the Greens as tougher on Israel, more open to migration, hostile to NATO and nuclear weapons, and enthusiastic about taxing wealth and borrowing for large-scale public spending. Climate and energy policy, including an unequivocal rejection of new North Sea drilling, forms a central part of that appeal, even if, as some Labour figures dryly note in private, it has to compete for airtime with other radical promises.

If Starmer were to retreat on North Sea drilling, Green strategists would almost certainly seize on it as proof that Labour cannot be trusted on climate. There is a real fear in Labour circles that some of the party's younger and more left-leaning supporters, already restless over perceived compromises in government, could peel away in larger numbers.

Yet refusing to move carries its own risks. Critics inside and outside Labour frame the current policy as 'national self-harm,' arguing that in a time of acute energy insecurity, it is perverse to turn away from domestic resources while continuing to import fossil fuels from abroad. They also point to the damage already being done to investor confidence in the wider North Sea sector, with knock-on effects for decommissioning, carbon capture projects and offshore engineering.

Downing Street has not published any new costed analysis in recent days to answer those charges, leaving a vacuum filled by opponents' claims. No revised modelling of tax receipts, job losses or security implications linked directly to the ban on new licences has been formally released by the Treasury or the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero. Until that evidence is made public, any firm statement about the long-term economic impact of Labour's North Sea drilling policy remains unverified.

What is clear is that the Prime Minister has managed something unusual for him. On North Sea drilling, at least for now, he is refusing to change course. Whether that will be seen in a year's time as an act of principle, or simply as the moment the pressure finally split his party's coalition, is a question neither Labour nor its opponents can yet answer with much confidence.