Kelly Clarkson, who is currently occupied in divorce proceedings with estranged husband Brandon Blackstock, recently scored a small win after she was granted primary physical custody of their two children.

However, the musician also suffered a possible setback, as Blackstock has asked for a huge amount as spousal and child support. Even though Clarkson has offered to pay for all the kids' expenses, Blackstock is asking for $436K (£326K) in monthly support, reports People magazine.

The 43-year-old is asking his estranged wife to pay $301,000 (£225K) in spousal support and $135,000 (£101K) in child support per month, as well as his attorney fees. A source told the outlet that he has "been equally unreasonable" in his demands.

"Kelly's offered to pay for all the kids' expenses, but Brandon seems to think he is entitled to and needs $301,000 in spousal support and $135,000 in child support per month," the insider said.

If the court allows Blackstock's demand, the talk show host would be paying him more than $5.2 million per year to care for himself, their daughter River Rose, six, and their son Remington Alexander, four.

"Additionally, he's already asked for $2 million for attorney fees when he's the one driving up the cost of the divorce with seven attorneys just representing him alone," the source revealed.

The "Since U Been Gone" singer filed for divorce from Blackstock in June after seven years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences." The former couple started dating in 2012 after Clarkson was introduced to Blackstock by his father, Narvel Blackstock, who used to be her manager. They became engaged in December that same year and got married in October 2013.

After their marriage, Clarkson also became a stepmother to Seth and Savannah, Blackstock's children with Melissa Ashworth. "The Voice" judge addressed her divorce in her talk show last month and said she "didn't see" it coming.

"2020 has brought a lot of change also to my personal life. Definitely didn't see anything coming that came. What I'm dealing with is hard because it involves more than just my heart. It involves a lot of little hearts. We have four kids," she said.

"Divorce is never easy. We're both from divorced families so we know the best thing is to protect our children and their little hearts," the 38-year-old added.