Kelly Clarkson admitted in an interview with Willie Geist on Sunday that her divorce from Brandon Blackstock has been hard to take especially in the past couple of months.

The singer shared that she has been struggling and told Geist on "Sunday Today" that her life "has been a little bit of a dumpster" after she filed for divorce from her husband of seven years.

"I mean, it's no secret...Personally, it's been a little hard the last couple months," Clarkson admitted.

The 38-year-old multi-Grammy winner revealed that she turns to friends for support. Specifically, to her friends who have also gone through a divorce. They give her a sense of perspective and it is comforting to have someone to talk to about their shared experience.

"I've been talking to friends that have been through a divorce. I don't know how people go through that without having some kind of outlet because it is the worst thing ever for everyone involved," Clarkson said.

The "Since You've Been Gone" singer filed for divorce from Blackstock in June. They share two children together, River, 6, and Remington, 4, and she was also the stepmom to his two kids from a previous marriage. Clarkson revealed that her new album, which she plans to release next year, will be very personal because it will speak of her relationship and her divorce.

"This next record is probably the most personal one I've ever released. The whole record is basically every emotion you experience from the beginning of a relationship to the end of what it is now," she shared and added that making the album "has been very therapeutic" for her.

Clarkson has been singing her heart out to cope with the heartache. Fans noticed that the songs she has covered for her "Kellyoke" episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" somehow spoke about her relationship with Blackstock. In the weeks after she filed for divorce, she first sang Sam Smith's "How Do You Sleep." She then covered "Blame It on My Heart" by Patty Loveless, "Moral of the Story" by Ashe, and the Rascal Flatts hit track "I'm Movin' On."