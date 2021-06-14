Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker recently celebrated the first anniversary of their relationship by sharing never-before-seen romantic snaps on their social media accounts.

The couple, who had made their relationship Instagram official this Valentine's Day after keeping it private for several months, marked their one-year anniversary on Saturday, June 12. Jenner shared a couple of pictures of themselves packing on PDA on her Instagram stories to honour the occasion.

The first picture showed them snuggling on a plane, while the other showed the supermodel cuddling her boyfriend as he played with his dog.

Booker also shared a series of pictures along with timestamps to mark their relationship milestone. The first two pictures were marked "365" and "52" - a nod to the number of days and weeks in a year. The last picture, which featured a waterfront patio against the backdrop of a sunset, was marked 1, seemingly meaning their anniversary.

Jenner and Booker sparked romance rumours with a road trip from L.A. to Arizona in April last year. They finally confirmed the speculations by sharing a romantic picture on Instagram this February. A source told People magazine at the time: "What first seemed like a fun hookup is now a relationship. They're exclusive and Kendall is very happy with Devin."

Another source told E! News in April, two months after they went public with their romance, that "this is the happiest Kendall has been in a relationship." "It's getting more and more serious and she is very happy," the insider said.

The source also said that the NBA player is also "not interested in being in the spotlight or a celebrity," which Jenner "really appreciates." "They are really similar and love just being low-key and staying in and laughing together," the insider explained.

Jenner and Booker have known each other since 2018. The Phoenix Suns player was previously in a relationship with Jordyn Woods, ex-BFF of Jenner's sister Kylie. The supermodel was dating NBA player Ben Simmons back then, and the four had even gone on a double date in Los Angeles.