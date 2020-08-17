Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker reportedly enjoyed a dinner date in Malibu on Saturday, days after fuelling speculations of their romance with a flirty exchange on Instagram.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker sparked romance rumours in April after they were spotted together on a road trip to Sedona, Arizona. Though they have not confirmed their romance, several reports claim that they are in a casual relationship.

According to a report in Daily Mail, the duo recently enjoyed a date at celebrity hotspot Nobu, for which they were also joined by the supermodel's younger sister Kylie Jenner. The trio left the restaurant separately but within minutes of each other.

For the dinner date, Jenner opted for a strappy cream mini dress and a white cardigan which she used to shield her face while leaving the restaurant. The 24-year-old paired the outfit with nude kitten heels. The NBA star was photographed leaving the place shortly after, cutting a casual figure in a black hoodie, blue jeans, and Nike trainer. The duo arrived and left separately.

The duo was spotted on a date at the popular restaurant earlier as well. They even took the same SUV for the outing which took place in June.

Reports have claimed that the pair are keeping things casual between them. A source had claimed to Us Weekly in June: "They're hooking up, but they're not serious," adding that the supermodel has been spoilt for choice as there are several eligible bachelors after her. She's talking to a couple different guys. She has so many men after her it's crazy," the insider had said.

The duo recently had a playful flirty exchange on Instagram. After the model shared a stunning boomerang of herself with a strawberry emoji in the caption, Booker commented: "I like strawberries." The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star replied to his comment with another strawberry emoji.

Jenner later shared another steamy snap on her Instagram stories, which showed her in a striped bikini with her phone connecting to a video call.

Jenner and Booker have known each other since 2018. The Phoenix Suns player was previously in a relationship with Jordyn Woods, ex-BFF of the former's sister Kylie Jenner.