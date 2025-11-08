A Ka-226 helicopter carrying employees of the Kizlyar Electromechanical Plant crashed near a residential building in the village of Achi-Su in Dagestan, Russia, on 7 November 2025. The crash resulted in the deaths of four workers and left three others injured, one of whom remains in critical condition.

Helicopter Caught Fire Mid-Flight

According to reports from Russian media and the Emergencies Ministry, the helicopter was en route from Kizlyar to Izberbash when it reportedly caught fire during flight. Witnesses stated that the crew attempted an emergency landing on a nearby beach. However, the aircraft ultimately crashed into the grounds of a residential property in the Karabudakhkent district.

Fortunately, the building was unoccupied at the time of the incident. The crash triggered a fire that spread across approximately 80 square meters, which emergency responders later extinguished.

Casualties and Medical Response

The Russian Emergencies Ministry confirmed that four individuals died at the scene. Among the deceased were the deputy general director, chief engineer, chief designer of the Kizlyar Electromechanical Plant, and the Ka-226 flight mechanic. Two others were injured—one remains in extremely serious condition and is not transportable, while the other was transferred to a burn centre under medical supervision, according to the Dagestan Ministry of Health.

The helicopter, bearing registration number RA-19307, was confirmed to be operated by the Kizlyar Electromechanical Plant. Rosaviatsia, Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency, has classified the incident as a disaster.

Defence Industry Ties

The Kizlyar Electromechanical Plant is a key player in Russia's defence manufacturing sector. It produces a range of military and dual-use aviation equipment, including AKU-58 suspension units for launching Kh-59, X-58, X-59, X-29, and X-31 missiles. The plant also manufactures systems for transporting and deploying ammunition and cargo, as well as diagnostic and maintenance equipment for Sukhoi and MiG aircraft.

In 2024, the plant partnered with Tekhmet to unveil a self-propelled anti-aircraft system based on the Taifun-VDV armoured vehicle and the ZU-23-2 gun. The system, first presented at the Army-2022 exhibition, features advanced automation, including remote control, optoelectronic targeting, and programmable 23×152 mm projectiles designed to enhance air defence capabilities.

Investigation Underway

Authorities have not yet released a definitive cause for the crash. However, the reported mid-air fire suggests a possible mechanical failure or systems malfunction. The incident raises questions about the safety protocols surrounding military-linked aircraft and the operational condition of Russia's helicopter fleet.

As investigations continue, the crash highlights the risks faced by personnel working in the defence sector and the potential dangers of operating aircraft over populated areas. The Kizlyar Electromechanical Plant has not issued a public statement regarding the incident or the identities of the victims.