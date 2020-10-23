Prince William recently stepped out for a royal engagement in London. However, it was a hilarious viral picture of his shared by fast-food chain KFC that has made it to the headlines.

On Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took a stroll around London streets to view some of the "Hold Still" portraits on display. On his way to the event, the royal dad seems to have "wandered to the window" of a nearby KFC restaurant. In the picture, he can be seen delightfully peering inside.

The fast-food chain decided to share the moment with its followers and have a little fun. KFC UK & Ireland took to Twitter to troll the grandson of Queen Elizabeth II. They posted a hilarious picture of the second-in-line to the British throne with a curious look on his face as he peeps inside the window of KFC.

The publication notes that the restaurant made an indirect reference to the famous tune from "The Lion King."

In a follow-up post, the user called Prince William "His Royal Thighness."

"I'm sad I didn't call him His Royal Thighness in the main tweet tbh," reads the post.

The tweet has since gone viral and garnered immense traction. So far, the post has been liked more than 27k times and retweeted more than 3k times.

In response to the post, followers continued to troll.

"Hahaha this is Brilliant! Guy just wanted a zinger box meal," said one.

"William was thinking that KFC was looking better than @NandosUK," said another.

The duke and the duchess visited two of the 112 sites that have displaying the portraits from the "Hold Still" project. The photography initiative was launched by Kate in May in collaboration with the National Portrait Gallery. The citizens of the UK were asked to submit photos inspired by life in the lockdown. The response to the initiative was massive with 31,000 submissions made by people of all age groups. Out of which, the duchess and a group of experts selected 100 portraits which became a part of the special digital exhibition at the gallery.