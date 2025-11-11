Kia has unveiled the next-generation Telluride, its new flagship gas-powered (petrol) SUV, ahead of its full public debut at the 2025 Los Angeles Auto Show.

The 2027 Telluride marks a major evolution for the South Korean brand, blending family practicality with a bold design philosophy that challenges conventional automotive aesthetics.

With designers describing it as 'anti-design', the new model promises to raise the bar in the competitive three-row SUV market.

A New Chapter for Kia's Flagship SUV

The second-generation Telluride builds on the success of the original, which became one of Kia's best-selling models in North America since its debut in 2019. According to a Kia Media press release, the new model 'becomes Kia's flagship gas-powered SUV, setting a new benchmark for the brand's design and ambition.'

As the company's flagship combustion-powered vehicle, the 2027 version is designed to combine luxury, space, and adventure in one package. Kia says the SUV embodies its 'Opposites United' philosophy, where rugged strength meets refined sophistication.

Positioned above the Sorento, the Telluride has been reimagined to meet the needs of families seeking capability without compromising comfort.

The redesign underscores Kia's continued push into the premium SUV space, appealing to drivers who want both style and substance.

Inside Kia's 'Anti-Design' Philosophy

The headline-grabbing 'anti-design' label came directly from Tom Kearns, Vice President and Senior Chief Designer at Kia Design Center America.

Speaking about the Telluride's styling, Kearns said: 'With Telluride, it was a matter of being tailored and restrained, dare I say, anti-design.'

Rather than adding aggressive flourishes or unnecessary visual drama, the SUV's new look focuses on proportion and subtlety.

Its clean, structured surfaces create a sense of timelessness, balancing functionality with elegance.

This approach marks a shift away from trend-driven styling toward a more grounded, enduring aesthetic that aligns with Kia's evolving brand identity.

Bigger, Bolder and More Practical

Physically, the 2027 Telluride is larger in every dimension. It stretches 2.3 inches longer than its predecessor, with a wheelbase extended by nearly three inches and an extra inch in height. These changes translate to more interior room, particularly in the third row and cargo area.

Exterior highlights include vertical LED lighting elements, flush door handles, and pronounced fender lines that give the SUV a commanding presence.

Kia has also introduced an X-Pro variant, engineered for enhanced off-road capability with increased ground clearance and rugged design accents.

The combination of sleek surfaces and muscular detailing reflects the 'Opposites United' philosophy that defines Kia's current design language.

Interior Comfort and Advanced Technology

Inside, the Telluride has been upgraded to feel more premium and connected. The expanded cabin offers improved legroom across all three rows, complemented by higher-quality materials and a minimalist dashboard layout.

Kia is expected to include dual panoramic digital displays, advanced driver-assistance systems, and an enhanced infotainment suite compatible with the latest connected-car technology.

Reports from automotive analysts suggest that the new Telluride could share a powertrain with the Hyundai Palisade, featuring a refined V6 and possibly a hybrid option.

These upgrades allow Kia to balance performance with efficiency while maintaining the smooth, quiet ride that has made the Telluride a standout in its class.

Positioning in the Global SUV Market

Kia plans to begin production of the 2027 Telluride in 2026, with North America as its primary market. The SUV will compete with other three-row models such as the Toyota Highlander, Ford Expedition, and Hyundai Palisade.

Its blend of modern design, spaciousness, and advanced technology positions it as a serious contender in the premium family SUV category.

As Kia continues its transition toward electrification, the Telluride will stand as its most advanced and refined combustion model to date — a confident statement of design and engineering that redefines what a family SUV can be.