Kiera Knightley recently revealed that she, her husband James Righton, and their daughters have contracted COVID-19.

The actress opened up about the family's diagnosis during an interview with The Telegraph's Stella magazine about her new horror comedy film "Silent Night." She had requested not to turn the camera on as she admitted to feeling "pretty rubbish" because she has got the virus.

The 36-year-old "Pirates of the Caribbean" star then shared how each family member is feeling. She said they are in quarantine and revealed that her musician husband is asymptomatic. She joked about him "being smug about it" and said, "he is convinced it's because he's one of those cold-water swimmers and I'm not."

As for their two daughters, six-year-old Edie and two-year-old Delilah, Knightley said they are also recovering faster than herself. They are feeling better already. She, on the other hand, got the virus worse than them even though she already had two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The actress then talked about "Silent Night," a film that is set on the eve of an environmental apocalypse. She said the movie reminded her of the beginning of the pandemic.

"We were filming scenes about the shops running out of food at the same time as the news was becoming full of stories that all of the toilet paper had gone," she recalled adding that "It was incredibly strange for everyone."

The actress feels that her upcoming movie "should come with a warning, because now everybody is coming to the film with a lived experience, hopefully not as horrific as this one, but it has suddenly become a lot more raw."

Knightley had admitted that spending more time with her family during the pandemic had seriously made her think about quitting acting for good. Of course, she has since reconsidered ending her career. She admitted that it "felt lovely" though to have to spend time at home because her family "had, up until then, moved around the whole time." She also promised to give a better interview "in about two weeks' time" when she is no longer "frazzled" and fully recovered from COVID-19.