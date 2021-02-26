Kim Kardashian stepped out in public for the first time since she filed for divorce from Kanye West on Feb. 19. She joined sister Kourtney and a few friends in Beverly Hills on Tuesday night.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star hit up Japanese restaurant Matsuhisa on her first night out since openly declaring the end of her marriage. She caught up with her older sister as well as with longtime friend Jonathan Cheban and gal pals Stephani Shepherd and La La Anthony.

Photos obtained by TMZ showed the reality TV star all glammed up in a figure-hugging neon dress which she paired with a pair of green strappy heels. She looked happy as she was photographed walking with a smile on her face. At one point, she even blew someone a kiss.

Kardashian accessorised her outfit with necklaces and a large ring on her index finger. She did not wear her wedding ring for obvious reasons. She had not been wearing the band even days before she filed for divorce.

The night out came after West made his first solo outing since the divorce filing also on Tuesday. He visited his YEEZY Academy in Los Angeles with his one-year-old son Psalm and his bodyguards. The rapper was also photographed without his wedding ring on.

Days before the 40-year-old SKIMS founder filed for divorce, West reportedly tried to sell expensive jewellery he had bought for her. A source told The Sun that he tried to sell them to at least two top jewellers.

"His friends knew it was over at that point. He really wanted to stay together but she was done," the insider claimed.

"Kanye recently said, 'I don't want to be connected to the Kardashian brand anymore' but he was so torn because he still very much loves Kim," the source continued, and added that West "never ended up selling the jewellery." He had wanted to sell them so he would not be reminded of his past with his estranged wife.

Kardashian and West split after nearly seven years as a married couple and four children together. Their divorce is said to be amicable and that the reality beauty "is mostly just disappointed that they couldn't figure out how to stay married."