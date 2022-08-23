One of the accused thieves who participated in the Kim Kardashian Paris robbery blamed the reality TV star for the crime because she allegedly flaunted her wealth on social media.

In 2016, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star was robbed while in the city for Paris Fashion Week. A group of robbers got inside her rented apartment, held her at gunpoint, tied her up, and then locked her in a bathroom before they proceeded to steal a reported $7 million worth of jewellery.

She has since talked about the traumatising ordeal in an interview with David Letterman for the Oct. 21, 2020 episode of "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction." But one of the robbers, Yunice Abbas, believes that Kardashian was to blame for the incident because she was all over social media flaunting her lavish lifestyle.

Seemingly unfazed and showing no remorse for the crime, he said during an interview with Vice, "Since she was throwing money away, I was there to collect it, and that was that. Guilty? No, I don't care. I don't care."

Abbas admitted that he knew a little about Kardashian through her then-husband Kanye West. He also said that he saw an episode of "KUWTK" where "she threw her diamond in the pool" and so he thought, "She's got a lot of money. This lady doesn't care at all."

In the same interview, he also detailed how he and his accomplices got into Kardashian's rented apartment. They "got in through the little door that was open on the inside." Then from there, they "took control of the concierge."

He said, "We overpowered him. We tied him up. But then we looked for the keys of the bedroom she stayed in."

Abbas said he did not directly participate in the robbery because he "stayed downstairs." His two "colleagues went upstairs with the concierge to go to Madame Kardashian's room" and "then they picked up the jewellery" and went downstairs.

At this point, "Kardashian's secretary called for help. But she called 911 in the United States" which scared the robbers but did not help the situation. He added that when they got out of the building, "there was a bunch of police outside who didn't know anything about the robbery."

Abbas has already served 22 months in jail for his involvement in Kardashian's Paris robbery but was released on health conditions. He is still awaiting trial and sentencing along with his 11 other accomplices.

He has since written a memoir about the incident where he detailed the events of that fateful night.