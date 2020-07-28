Kim Kardashian, who earlier expressed concern about the mental health of her husband Kanye West, has flown to Wyoming to see him days after he apologised for sharing their private matter in public.

After Kim Kardashian arrived at Kanye West's ranch in Cody, the couple stepped outside and was seen sitting next to each other in a car during a stop at a Wendy's, as seen in the pictures obtained by TMZ. In one picture, the duo was gazing out the window of the vehicle in the same direction, while in another, they were looking down at their respective phones.

It comes days after the "Jesus is King" rapper took to Twitter to apologise to his wife of six years for publicly talking about their discussion of aborting their first child and making controversial allegations against her calling her a white supremacist.

A source tells People magazine that the 43-year-old is aware that he hurt his wife and "still loves" her, adding that he "seems much more relaxed and chilled out for the past couple of days" amid his reported struggle with a serious episode of bipolar disorder.

The insider said the father-of-four "regrets about sharing private details" at his first campaign rally in South Carolina, adding: "He definitely understands that he upset Kim. He feels very bad about it. It's obvious that he still loves Kim."

Kanye tied the knot with the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star in 2014, and shares four children with her: daughters North, seven, and Chicago, two, and sons Saint, four, and Psalm, one.

Amid his public outbursts, the rapper has been trying to get people's signatures in order to qualify as an independent candidate for the US presidential elections. According to a report in TMZ, Kanye has dropped a total of $30,000 (£23,450) paying for people's signatures in an attempt to get his name on the presidential ballot in the US state of Illinois.

The outlet reports that Kanye's team has managed to gather the 2,500 signatures required to get onto the Illinois ballot with just one day prior to the deadline. He reportedly took the help of a third-party group called "Let The Voters Decide" to collect the signatures.

The team reportedly amassed 3,178 signatures in less than 24-hours after a team of 45 staff went from door to door asking people if they would support Kanye's name on the ballot. The musician reportedly gave each signer $10 to $12 for their support.