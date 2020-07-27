Meek Mill announced on social media that he and Milan Harris have called it quits days after Kanye West tweeted that the rapper and his wife Kim Kardashian had an affair.

The 33-year-old "Championships" hitmaker went to Twitter to talk about his split from Harris and how it will affect their relationship moving forward. He and the Milano Di Rouge founder welcomed a son together on May 6 this year, which is also the rapper's birthday.

"We, me and Milano decided to remain friends and build our child as separate parents ... we still have mad love for each other but we both came to an understanding! -meek-," he wrote.

He followed up his tweet with another post that talked about how he spent his time last year. In it, he advised people to stay strong in the face of adversities.

"I made a lot of paper last year everything got different with a lot people I helped so I gotta revaluate myself! It will happen to anybody with success & power grow, stay strong, and move forward!," Mill tweeted.

We me and Milano decided to remain friends and build our child as separate parents ... we still have mad love for eachother but we both came to a understanding! -meek- — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) July 26, 2020

I made a lot of paper last year everything got different with a lot people I helped so I gotta revaluate myself! It will happen to anybody with success & power grow,stay strong and move forward! Why advertise with us July 26, 2020

Netizens were quick to bash Mill over the breakup news with some saying that he should have kept it private. One wrote, "Here we go we didn't even have to know all that, could've kept that to yourself guy. Then get mad when social media goes in on you," and another commented, "Did u really need to air that out on Twitter? Chile anyways."

Mill announced his split from his girlfriend days after West claimed that Mill had an affair with his wife when they met up at the 2018 prison reform summit. In the since-deleted tweet, the Yeezy founder accused Kardashian of crossing the line when she "cheated" with his friend. He said that because of this, he has been wanting to get a divorce from his wife.

However, it is believed that the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star and Mill only had a professional meeting. They reportedly did not hook up as West suggested nor met one-on-one. They were with philanthropist Clara Wu Tsai at a restaurant when they discussed prison reform plans. Mill has also since responded to West's accusations and called it a lie.