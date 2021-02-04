While it was previously being claimed that Kim Kardashian is reconsidering her divorce from Kanye West for the sake of their children, a fresh report has emerged that she already has a divorce plan in place.

According to a report in People magazine, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are having limited interactions, and have been living separate lives for a long time now.

"They have no contact. Kim stays focused on the kids and work. She is very busy and seems happy," a source told the outlet. The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, are parents to four kids–daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 1.

The insider said that the reality TV star who stopped marriage counselling with West last month, is not afraid of the idea of raising their kids alone. As far as an official split from the musician is concerned, Kim has a "divorce plan in place and will file when she is ready."

The source also revealed that the recent turmoil in her marriage with Kanye, which was already exposed to the public eye due to his Twitter outbursts, will be featured extensively in the upcoming season of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." The 20th season of the reality TV show which will also be its final season will premiere on March 18, and it's likely that Kim will "file for divorce when the season has aired."

Sources had previously revealed to the outlet that Kim has been working with high-profile divorce attorney Laura Wasser. One insider said about the potential end of her and Kanye's marriage: "They are just not on the same page when it comes to their future as a family. And Kim is okay with it."

Another source said that Kim was especially affected by West's bid in the 2020 US presidential elections and his subsequent public outbursts. The "Jesus Is King" rapper, who was struggling with a serious episode of bipolar disorder, had taken to Twitter to accuse his wife Kim and mother-in-law Kris Jenner of being white supremacists. He also said that he had been trying to divorce the socialite for over two years.

"Kim has become more independent and has lost patience with his antics, rants, the presidential campaign, and tweets," the insider had said.