While Kim Kardashian has been spotted without her wedding band and seems likely to be heading for a divorce with Kanye West, reports claim that she hasn't yet taken any legal step about it since she is "concerned" it would affect their children.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who have been married for over six years, share four children- daughters North West, 7, Chicago West, 2, and sons Saint West, 5, Psalm West, 1. A source tells People magazine that the reality TV star is worried about the impact that their "permanent split" can have on their children.

"The children are very important to Kim. She is worried about what a permanent split will be like for all of them concerning their well being," the insider said.

Read more Kim Kardashian, Kanye West keeping divorce 'low key': report

However, the 40-year-old also wants to "move on" after the recent turmoil in her marriage with the rapper, during which he accused her of being a white supremacist among several other controversial comments.

"She is asking others for advice on how to do this. But for the past few months and even longer, trying to be a normal family has been challenging and frustrating. She wants to move on," the source said.

Multiple other sources also confirmed that the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star is struggling to make a decision about her marriage after spending the last few months trying to make it work. She had taken a family trip with Kanye and their kids to the Dominican Republic in August last year, after the musician's public outbursts.

The "Jesus Is King" rapper, who was running for United States President back then, was also dealing with a serious episode of bipolar disorder. In his first campaign rally in North Carolina in July, the 43-year-old spoke about how he is thankful to Kim for keeping their eldest child North while he was insisting on an abortion. In a Twitter rant a few days later, the rapper said his wife and his mother-in-law Kris Jenner are trying to have him locked up with the help of a doctor.

The father-of-four also claimed that he has been wanting to divorce Kim for the past two years but she is not letting him do it. It was then that Kim took to her own social media accounts to talk about her husband's struggles with bipolar disorder.

Kim soon made a visit to Wyoming where Kanye had been staying amid the coronavirus pandemic and had several other outings with the rapper last year as could be seen on her Instagram feed. However, recent reports suggest that the couple has finally given up on their marriage.

A source told People: "Kim and Kanye's marriage is beyond repair. Kim is over Kanye's chaos, and at this point she just wants to focus on the kids and her own life."

The source also said that Kim wants to "create the best life for the kids" in Los Angeles, noting that she and Kanye are "just not on the same page when it comes to their future as a family."

"And Kim is okay with it. She will do everything she can for the kids to have a great relationship with Kanye — she just doesn't want to be married to him," the insider said.