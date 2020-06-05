While Kim Kardashian isolates with husband Kanye West and their children amidst coronavirus pandemic, a report has emerged suggesting troubles in their marriage for the past few weeks.

According to The Sun, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's six-year-old marriage is "on the rocks," however, the split is the last thing on their mind. A source told the outlet that the reality TV star is considering shifting to a different home to give themselves some space in order to save the marriage.

The 39-year-old, who celebrated her sixth wedding anniversary with Kanye last week has told her friends that she "doesn't want to divorce" her husband, and ending the marriage is a "last option" for her.

"Things are tough between Kim and Kanye because they never normally spend this much time together, but she doesn't want a divorce," the insider said.

Kim and Kanye, who share four children, have been splitting their time between their $19 million Los Angeles home and the musician's $28 million Wyoming ranch in coronavirus lockdown, but spending so much time together has been leading to arguments.

"Kim and Kanye are arguing and at each other's throats during this pandemic. Kim is getting stir crazy, as she's used to being on the go. It's also a lot of time alone with the kids for her. She is frustrated with Kanye, and thinks he's not pulling his weight in family responsibilities," the source said.

The insider added that Kim still takes pride in the success of her marriage to Kanye and making a family together, as she is the only sister in the Kardashian-Jenner clan who is married. Kim also thinks of herself and Kanye as a "power couple."

"The last thing she wants is a divorce - especially because the public backlash after her second divorce was unbearable. What I think will happen is they'll spend time apart in different houses - but not divorce," the source explained.

Kim's first wedding was to music producer Damon Thomas, but the couple divorced in 2004 after four years of marriage. She married NBA basketball player Kris Humphries within a year of their dating but filed for divorce after just 72 days of their marriage in 2011. Kim began dating Kanye in 2012, and tied the knot with the musician in Florence, Italy, in 2014.