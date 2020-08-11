Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been "getting along" after they took a family vacation to work on their marriage following recent troubles.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were spotted arriving in Miami on Sunday, days after they started a vacation in the Dominican Republic. Their four children- North, seven, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, one, were also accompanying them.

A source told People that the family had a good time in the Dominican Republic, and the couple is much happier now. "They had a good family week in the Dominican Republic. They are continuing the family vacation. Kim and Kanye are getting along. They both seem much happier," the insider said.

A different source told the outlet that the American rapper, who is also working on his presidential bid for the upcoming elections, is "really enjoying his family time right now." "Honestly he's in a great place and feeling creatively inspired," the source said.

The couple reportedly had a good time on their trip, which could also be seen in a video shared by Kanye on his Twitter account. In the clip, North asks her father what day it is, after which the rapper replies: It's Friday then!" before jumping out of their vehicle as "Push The Feeling On" by Nightcrawlers begins to play.

Kim can also be heard laughing in the background as West and North flaunt their dance moves and requesting son Saint to join in on the dance part. "IT'S FRI-YE-YE," Kanye captioned the post.

An insider had previously told the outlet that Kim and Kanye had travelled to the Dominican Republic to focus on their marriage after recent public outbursts by the "Jesus Is King" rapper. The 43-year-old, who is going through an episode of bipolar disorder, had revealed in his speech that he wanted to abort their first child, North, but Kim decided to keep her. In a later rant on Twitter, he called his wife and her momager "white supremacists" and claimed he had been trying to divorce the reality TV star for two years.

"They decided to travel together so they can be away in private. Between the kids, work, and dealing with Kanye's bipolar episodes, it's been hard for her to think clearly," the source had said about the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star.