Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may be putting their divorce on hold if recent reports about their reconciliation are true.

The exes are said to be working on their relationship again starting with their appearance together at the rapper's recent "Donda" listening events at Soldier Field in Chicago. Sources claimed that they are attempting to rebuild "the foundation of their relationship."

Insiders for TMZ said there "actually is a chance" that Kim and Kanye could get back together even though there are still many areas of disagreement that they have to work on. This means they would have to withdraw their divorce petition, which the reality TV star filed in February this year.

The SKIMS founder's show of support at two of her ex's listening parties is said to be an indication that they are willing to work on their marriage again. Kim even appeared wearing a wedding dress to "remarry" Kanye during the final song of the night, "No Child Left Behind."

She wore a Balenciaga Couture dress for the ceremony which took place moments before the 44-year-old artist set himself on fire on stage and had to be put out. Sources claimed that the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star was happy to join her ex in a wedding dress. They were both photographed looking at each other with big smiles on their faces during the ceremony.

BALENCIAGA HAUTE COUTURE pic.twitter.com/h2L4mh7eJI — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 28, 2021

"She has always respected his art and ideas and was all in for the performance. If other people think it's strange, it's OK, because Kim doesn't. She thinks it's cool, great for his art and their relationship, and loves to show her kids how much she supports him," the insider said.

Kim even brought three of her kids with Kanye to the listening events. They have four children, daughters North, 7 and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 22 months. It is said that if they can get back together then it is a win for the entire family, especially since they want what is best for their children. They both want to keep a sturdy foundation of love and support for the kids.