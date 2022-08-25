Close friends and family of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are not surprised that they ended their nine-month romance, a new report claimed.

Sources told Life & Style that the closest friends of Kardashian and Davidson advised them to enjoy their relationship while it still lasted. They are reportedly aware that the lovebug is not staying long, especially since the makeup mogul and comedian are very different from each other.

An insider even suggested that "The Kardashians" star had a hard time adjusting to Davidson and vice versa. However, it is the "SNL" alum who reportedly struggled the most. It shared, "Pete didn't adjust as easily to Kim's lifestyle. Being in the spotlight is second nature for Kim, but it was hard for him. Pete was getting tired of the attention. She lives for it, though."

The tattler added that Kim Kardashian could not accept that her relationship with Pere Davidson was over. It added, "She begged him to stay with her a little longer. Publicity is her livelihood, and Pete was starting to question Kim's motives."

It was also claimed that there had been reports that Davidson had been cheating on Kardashian even before they officially called it quits. The former wife of Kanye West allegedly confronted her lover at the time, but he denied it.

The tipster furthered, "Her friends always thought Pete wasn't a good fit, so they aren't surprised it's over. Pete says he'll always have a love for Kim and vice versa. It just wasn't meant to be, but it was fun while it lasted."

Both Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have yet to comment on the claims that their families and friends have already forecasted the shocking breakup. So, avid followers of the ex-lovers should take all these unverified reports with a pinch of salt until everything is proven true and correct.

Meanwhile, E! News reported that Kim Kardashian is ready to date again after her split from Pete Davidson a few weeks ago. An unidentified source told the news outlet that the mom of four is "asking whom she should date next" and that "all of her friends are constantly trying to set her up."

A second insider divulged to E! News the qualities Kim Kardashian is looking for in her next romance. It claimed, "Kim's expressed she's ready to date someone older, but it has to be the right person who understands her life. She isn't compromising her freedom right now."

The same informant revealed that Kim Kardashian "enjoys dating and is definitely open to putting herself out there again."