Kim Kardashian recently recalled caring alone for husband Kanye West when he came down with COVID-19 illness a few months ago, and dubbed the experience "scary and unknown."

In an interview with Grazia for its cover story, Kim Kardashian revealed that she had no help when her husband recovered from the respiratory disease at their house in the Hidden Hills of Los Angeles in presence of their four children: North, seven, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, one.

The 39-year-old recalled that her rapper husband contracted the virus "during the time that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson announced that they had Covid," adding: "Kanye had it way at the beginning, when nobody really knew what was going on."

Describing the phase as "scary and unknown," Kim said: "I had my four babies and no-one else in the house to help. I had to go and change his sheets and help him get out of bed when he wasn't feeling good."

"It was a challenge because it was so unknown. Changing his sheets with gloves and a face shield was really a scary time," the reality TV star added.

The SKIMS founder described herself as the "type of person that respects the process, that respects what's going on in the world." "Maybe we all needed a break. Maybe this was the reset? I try to look at it that way," she reflected.

Kim also said the coronavirus pandemic and the Black Lives Matter protests kicked her maternal instinct to the front, as she let her four mixed-race kids lead the conversations in the family to find out how much they have picked up from the news.

"I am very open and honest with them. I don't want to give them too much information that they won't fully understand and that will give them anxiety. But they obviously sense that there is something going on," she said.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star, who is bidding goodbye to the show which made her a household name after a successful run of 20 seasons and numerous spin-offs, called the last month's announcement "the most emotional day."

"The tears. I mean, I think I was crying all weekend. I'll probably get emotional now on the phone. It was just a really emotional decision," she noted.