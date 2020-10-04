Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and their children North and Saint West posed together for a photograph. The reality TV star shared the adorable family photograph on social media amid reports of her husband's mental health struggles.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star, 39, shared the picture on Instagram, Saturday. In the picture, the foursome wore matching grey pyjama bottoms while they posed outside on a step. The American rapper, 43, smiled as he looked at his wife Kim Kardashian, who made a peace sign while puckering her lips.

North, seven, also flashed a smile while Saint, four, rested his head on his mom's knee. Kim simply captioned the post with a kiss-face emoji. She appeared to be shutting down rumours about divorce with the rapper. The couple also share daughter Chicago, two, and son Psalm, 16 months.

They have gone through many ups and downs in their relationship over the last few months.

In September, a source told Us Weekly that Kim is "deeply disappointed and sad because Kanye is struggling." The insider added that she "doesn't care about the tweets, that is Kanye being Kanye," but noted she was having trouble with "the mood swings and the manic episodes [that] are extremely difficult for Kim to help Kanye cope with."

However, a another source told the outlet that Kim is still "committed to holding it together for their kids."

In a Twitter rant the same month Kanye told he wouldn't release new music until his contracts are done with his current publisher and record label. He also vowed to help Taylor Swift bring back her masters.

In August a source told the outlet that Kim is focused on healing her relationship with Kayne and taking care of their children.

In July, Kim publicly addressed Kanye's bipolar disorder. "Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behaviour know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor," she wrote via Instagram at the time. "People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try."