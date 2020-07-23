Kim Kardashian has reportedly been meeting divorce lawyers after her husband Kanye West went on a Twitter rant claiming he had been trying to divorce the reality TV star for two years.

According to Us Weekly, Kim Kardashian has been thinking about calling it quits with her husband of six years after his controversial comments about aborting their first child and subsequent Twitter rant. "Kim has been meeting with lawyers to explore and talk about divorce," a source claimed to the outlet.

Another source said that despite the ups and downs in her relationship with Kanye West, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star has "wanted to make it work." The insider added that the 39-year-old hasn't gone forward with a divorce from the rapper in the past because of their four children- North, seven, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, one.

However, Kim took to Instagram after Kanye's bizarre rant to clarify that her husband has been struggling with his mental health. In three long posts shared on Instagram stories, Kim wrote that the 43-year-old rapper who is also running for the United States presidential election this year has bipolar disorder.

"As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand," Kim wrote.

"I understand Kanye is a subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions. He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder," added the KKW Beauty founder.

The mother-of-four noted that those close to the "Jesus Is King" rapper know his heart and understand that his words some times do not align with his intentions.

In a series of tweets that he has now deleted, Kanye alleged that Kim along with her mother has been trying to get a doctor to lock him up after his statements about abortion at his campaign rally on Sunday. He also called his wife a "white supremacist" because she decided to "put out a statement without his approval," adding that not getting her husband's approval is "not what a wife should do."

He also referred to his mother-in-law Kris Jenner as "Kris Jong-Un" in his tweets. The rapper also claimed that he has been trying to divorce Kim after her meeting with activist and musician Meek Mill over prison reforms, apparently suggesting that he suspects Kim of having been unfaithful.

His tweets on Tuesday came days after his first campaign rally in South Carolina where he revealed that he wanted Kim to abort their first child back when they were in a relationship in 2013. In his speech, Kanye also said that he will be okay even if Kim divorces him for speaking about the incident in public as he is thankful to her for saving their daughter.