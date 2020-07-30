Kim Kardashian has returned to her children in Los Angeles, after spending time with her husband Kanye West at the family's Wyoming ranch amid his struggles with mental health.

Kim Kardashian had flown to Cody, Wyoming, on Monday, for the first time since Kanye West shared their private matters in public and subsequently offered an apology to the reality TV star. She returned to Los Angeles on Tuesday, as seen in pictures obtained by TMZ.

The 39-year-old was spotted in a white hoodie and matching pants as she stepped off a private jet at an airport in Los Angeles and hopped into a waiting vehicle.

According to a report in People magazine, Kim and Kanye had an emotional reunion. A source said that the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star was "hysterically crying" during the reunion and hadn't seen her husband for weeks.

"She is very emotional about everything, and also exhausted. She feels very hurt by Kanye. She has tried to reach him multiple times and he just ignores her. It's all a bad situation. She decided to fly to Cody to speak to him in person. She doesn't want to be ignored anymore," the insider said.

Meanwhile, another source told the outlet that it was Justin Bieber who encouraged Kanye to stop avoiding his wife of six years and convinced him to talk to her. The "Baby" hitmaker along with his wife Hailey Bieber flew to Cody last week to visit Kanye who has been struggling with his mental health.

"Justin knows that Kanye has been making new music and appreciates how much pressure it is to produce new music," the source said, adding that Justin is "beyond supportive" when it comes to issues with mental health since he himself struggled for so long before he got proper help.

After Bieber's intervention, Kanye finally texted Kim and they talked on the phone, the source said.

Despite his struggles with a major episode of bipolar disorder, the "Jesus is King" rapper has continued working on his presidential bid as an independent candidate. However, his loved ones are "concerned" about the 43-year-old as they are afraid that the presidential run is only going to add more "stress" to his situation.

"Kanye is not someone who responds well to being told no, especially when he's in the middle of something like this. And Kanye is definitely charging ahead with running for president," a source said in Us Weekly's "Hot Hollywood" podcast.

"Family and friends are concerned because running for president opens you up for the most criticism. People around him are concerned about how much stress it will have on him," the insider added about the Grammy-winner, who had created controversy at his first and only campaign rally in South Carolina by revealing that he and Kim had discussed aborting their first child North, who is seven now.