KEY POINTS Kim Kardashian confirmed she failed the exam but vowed to continue her six-year law journey.

Fans were divided over her comments, with some mocking her for relying on psychics.

Kim Kardashian has unleashed a fiery rant against the spiritual advisors in her inner circle, accusing them of feeding her false hope about her law career.

In a candid TikTok video filmed during her mother Kris Jenner's star-studded 70th birthday party, the SKIMS founder lashed out at the family's team of psychics, branding them 'full of s***' for wrongly predicting she would pass the California bar exam.

'All of the fing psychics that we have met with, and that we're obsessed with, are all fing full of s***,' Kardashian fumed as she had her make-up applied. 'They all collectively, maybe four of them, have told me I was gonna pass the bar, so they're all full pathological liars. Don't believe anything they say.'

The revelation came shortly after Kardashian, 45, confirmed she did not pass the California bar exam, which she took for the first time in July 2025. On Instagram, she admitted: 'Well... I'm not a lawyer yet, I just play a very well-dressed one on TV.

Six years into this law journey, and I'm still all in until I pass the bar. No shortcuts, no giving up, just more studying and even more determination.'

A Law Journey, Setback and Reflection

Kardashian's path to the legal profession has been anything but conventional. She began her law studies in 2019 through a San Francisco-based law firm apprenticeship, a unique route in California that substitutes for traditional law school.

In 2021, she passed the 'baby bar' (First-Year Law Student Examination) on her fourth attempt, celebrating on X: 'OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!'

This year, after completing her Law Office Study Program, Kardashian sat for the full bar exam, only to learn that she had not fulfilled the requirements for admission to the California attorney registry. Despite the setback, she remains resolute.

'I was so close to passing the exam and that only motivates me even more. Let's go!!!!!!!!!!!' she posted, adding that 'falling short isn't failure, it's fuel.'

The reality star has also been deeply involved in high-profile criminal justice reform efforts, which she often cites as the inspiration behind her legal ambitions.

The Psychic Prediction Fallout

For years, Kardashian had embraced spiritual guidance as part of her routine. She often shared that she visited mediums to receive messages from her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., and revealed that psychics had told her daughter North would find success regardless of her own career outcomes.

However, in her latest TikTok clip, the billionaire mogul expressed sharp disappointment with the psychics who promised she would pass the bar. Her frustration was unmistakable. She said she no longer trusts the advisors who once surrounded her with what she now sees as false optimism.

Public Reaction: Supportive and Critical

The viral moment sparked mixed reactions online. Some applauded Kardashian for her honesty and refusal to sugarcoat failure.

'She looks brave for calling out things she doesn't believe in anymore,' one fan wrote on X.

Others, however, called out the irony of a self-empowerment icon publicly rejecting the spiritual practices she once championed. 'She can bring a priest, a rabbi and a psychic together, and they won't make you pass the bar!' a showbiz fan joked on People.

Looking Ahead

Despite her frustration, Kardashian insists she remains committed to achieving her goal of becoming an attorney. Her Instagram post reaffirmed her dedication to continue studying until she earns her licence.

In the wake of her setback, Kardashian appears to be making a shift in approach: shedding what she perceives as false reassurance and focusing instead on tangible preparation. No shortcuts, no psychics, just relentless hard work.

Whether that determination will finally get her across the finish line remains to be seen. But one thing is clear: Kim Kardashian is no longer leaving her fate in anyone else's hands.