Kim Kardashian is mourning the death of Brandon Bernard in a series of social media posts on Thursday, as she recalled their final conversation over the phone.
The reality TV star admitted that she is "so messed up right now" after she learned of his death by lethal injection. She remembered him as a "reformed person" who deserved to live out his life in prison.
"They killed Brandon. He was such a reformed person. So hopeful and positive until the end. More importantly, he is sorry, so sorry for the hurt and pain he has caused others," Kardashian wrote on Twitter.
She revealed that minutes before his execution, she spoke to his attorney who told her about Bernard's love for her and how grateful he was for her help. He also said that Bernard did not feel claustrophobic in the chair.
Bernard told Kardashian over the phone that he was claustrophobic and that he was offered a shot of sedative to calm him down. He did not want to panic while he was in the chair.
"I literally lost it. I had to mute my phone so he wouldn't hear me cry like that," she wrote.
She said that after their conversation, they did not say goodbye to each other only "talk to you soon!" because they were both hopeful that they will talk again.
Hours after his death, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star continued to share her support for Bernard. She also expressed her gratitude to those who helped spread the word about the efforts made to stop his execution. She even asked Donald Trump for help.
"Brandon wanted me to tell every single person who worked on his behalf supporting him in any way a huge thank you. He was certain he was gonna have the chance to tell you all himself and write you all letters but he told me to tell you all how grateful he is for you!" Kardashian wrote.
"I could go on and on about what an amazing person Brandon was. I do know he left this earth feeling supported and loved and at peace. This just has to change: our system is so f***ed up," she concluded.
Bernard was executed for crimes related to double murder and robbery in Texas in 1999 when he was 18-years old. He lit a car on fire with the victims inside while he was allegedly held at gunpoint. Kardashian made some last-ditch efforts to help his lawyers appeal to let him live. But the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of Indiana denied their request on Tuesday. Bernard died Thursday at 9:27 p.m.