Kim Kardashian was spotted in public on Saturday, for the first time since husband Kanye West issued a public apology to her on Twitter days after using the platform to make controversial claims against the reality TV star.

Kim Kardashian was seen driving around in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon, hours after her husband's apology on social media. Meanwhile, Kanye West paid a brief visit to Cody Regional Health in Wyoming to visit a friend amid concerns about his own mental health and struggle with bipolar disorder.

According to a report in Daily Mail, Kim and Kanye, who share four children- North, seven, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, one, are living apart after reportedly "being at each other's throats." The 43-year-old rapper recently made disturbing remarks about his wife in public, days after announcing his presidential bid, accusing her and momager Kris Jenner of trying to lock him up on medical grounds.

He also claimed that the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star cheated on him with rapper Meek Mill and said he has been trying to divorce her for the past two years. In another tweet, the rapper accused his wife of six years of being a "white supremacist" for putting out a statement without his approval and said it wasn't what a wife should do.

The twitter rant which was later deleted created a lot of buzz, prompting Kim to release a clarification on social media. In three lengthy posts on Instagram stories, the 39-year-old spoke about her husband going through a serious episode of bipolar disorder and called him "brilliant but complicated."

"I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions. He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder," she wrote in the posts on Wednesday.

Days after Kim's post, the "Jesus is King" rapper took to Twitter to issue an apology and thanked her for always being there for him. "I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me," he wrote on Saturday.

He also visited a pal at a local emergency room in Wyoming, while several of his friends including Justin Bieber, Dave Chapelle, and Damon Dash rallied around him at his Wyoming ranch. His wife and children remain in Los Angeles.