Kim Kardashian's spotlight was stolen by a six-year-old, and the reality TV star was more than happy about it.

North West, daughter of Kim Kardashian with Kanye West, crashed her mother's social distancing PSA on Twitter in the most adorable way. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star was recording a public service announcement about coronavirus pandemic when her daughter stole the show with her adorable objections, reports E! News.

California Governor Gavin Newsom took to his social media accounts to share the video in which Kim urged the residents to continue to stay inside their house and practise social distancing. The Governor captioned the 1:7 minutes video: "Kim Kardashian West Stays Home. Staying at home means having so much fun with your kids! Just look at how much fun @kimkardashian & North West are having! ‪By staying home, you're saving lives. ‬Keep it up, California.#StayHomeSaveLives."

In the video, Kardashian had only managed to say "Hi everyone in California, it's Kim Kardashian West and I was just wanted to talk you," when she was interrupted by her daughter who said, "And North West!"

The 43-year-old continued: "I just wanted to have a serious conversation with you guys about social distancing. I know it's California and we've got the most beautiful weather, but we have to start to train ourselves..." At this point, North West interjected again and whispered to her mom off-camera: "I want out."

"You went outside to your backyard and that's totally fine," Kardashian replied to her daughter.

The reality TV star picked up where she left only to pause after a while to ask her daughter to not jump on the bed. "Give me like 2 seconds to seriously do this," the socialite said.

As the mother-of-four started giving tips to her viewers to keep busy at home, North sneaked into the shot behind her mother's back. "You can spend time with your kids and have so much fun," Kardashian playfully added.

However, it was North's last interruption that stole the show. When the star stressed "it's really important to always do mental health checks on your friends and your loved ones," North objected saying: "You should be more busy of your kids, not your friends."

"Facts," Kardashian replied before adding, "Honestly, staying home is saving lives and that's what we're all trying to do here. Alright, that's it. Stay safe."