Kanye West and Taylor Swift's feud was reignited on Monday after the "Lover" singer took to Instagram to respond to a leaked video of their four-year-old phone conversation.

While Kanye West has not yet reacted to Taylor Swift's post about her being truthful of not permitting him for calling her an expletive word in his controversial song "Famous," his wife Kim Kardashian is having none of it and has lambasted Swift on social media for telling "lies."

The rapper and Swift had a fallout in 2016 after the former premiered the song "Famous" which contained lyric: "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / I made that (expletive) famous." While Kanye claimed that the line was approved by Swift, the pop-star claimed she never heard the "made that (expletive) famous" lyric before the song was released, reports USA Today.

After a video of their alleged phone conversation was leaked where West was asking for Swift's permission to name her in his song while omitting the expletive, the 30year-old took to Instagram to write: "Instead of answering those who are asking about the video footage that leaked, proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recorded that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years)... SWIPE UP to see what really matters."

The post then swiped up to the Feeding America donation page which is working to help people who are not able to earn a livelihood due to coronavirus pandemic. "The World Health Organization and Feeding America are some of the organizations I've been donating to. If you have the ability to, please join me in donating during this crisis," the singer wrote in the next story.

The leaked phone conversation appeared to be a longer version of what Kim Kardashian released in 2016 in defence of her husband, which suggested that Swift herself permitted West to include her name in the song. However, after her Instagram story, Kardashian took to Twitter to post a long thread to defend her husband and slam Swift for reigniting "an old exchange- that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now."

I never edited the footage (another lie) - I only posted a few clips on Snapchat to make my point and the full video that recently leaked doesnâ€™t change the narrative. March 24, 2020

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" star claimed that she is "embarrassed and mortified" to speak but has to respond because Swift is "lying."

"To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that "Kanye never called to ask for permission..." They clearly spoke so I let you all see that. Nobody ever denied the word "b****" was used without her permission," the 39-year-old wrote.

Kardashian claimed that Swift "manipulated the truth of their actual conversation in her statement when her team said she "declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message."

The infamous 2016 feud was not the only controversy in the duo's on-and-off friendship. The "Jesus is King" rapper went on wrong terms with Swift as well as his close friends Jay-Z and Beyonce when he interrupted her acceptance speech at 2009 VMAs to say that the "Irreplaceable" singer should have been receiving the award instead of her. The lyrics to his song "Famous" was also a reference to the VMAs feud.