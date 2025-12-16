As federal and state officers intensify a manhunt for the gunman who killed two students at Brown University, FBI Director Kash Patel has found himself at the centre of a political and public controversy.

The backlash erupted after news broke that Patel had recorded a podcast episode discussing his relationship with girlfriend Alexis Wilkins, prompting critics to accuse the FBI chief of misplaced priorities at a moment of national grief and fear.

A Podcast Release Sparks Instant Outrage

The controversy began after Katie Miller announced a new episode of The Katie Miller Podcast on social media, promising listeners a deep dive into Patel and Wilkins' love story.

The post raised questions about how the couple manage long distance and whether an engagement could be on the horizon. The episode was scheduled for release at 6.00pm Eastern Time on Tuesday.

What fuelled the anger was the timing. The podcast promotion appeared just hours after Patel had posted an official update about the FBI's role in assisting the search for the Brown University shooter.

Online critics quickly questioned how the head of the bureau could appear relaxed enough to discuss romance while a suspect remained free.

The love story: @FBIDirectorKash & @AlexisWilkins.



Is she from Israel?



How do they make long distance work?



When is the engagement?



TOMORROW | 6PM ET pic.twitter.com/DGVDBVx5OT — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) December 16, 2025

Backlash Grows Louder

Despite these official efforts, the optics of the podcast have proved damaging. California Governor Gavin Newsom's press office joined the criticism, accusing Patel of hopping on a taxpayer funded private jet to record a podcast while a mass shooter remained at large. The post labelled the situation complete incompetence and quickly went viral.

Social media users were even more blunt. One widely shared post asked how the FBI director could be talking about his girlfriend while a campus gunman was still free. Another claimed Patel was discussing his relationship and foreign policy topics instead of coordinating the manhunt in Rhode Island.

Supporters have argued that the podcast may have been recorded earlier and that federal investigations do not hinge on one individual. Even so, critics say the timing alone reflects poor judgement for someone in charge of the nation's top law enforcement agency.

There’s a mass shooter still on the loose while Keystone Kash’s defunded FBI can’t catch him.



But good to know he’s got time to hop on a taxpayer-funded private jet to record a podcast with his girlfriend. https://t.co/Cwey30M0g9 — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) December 16, 2025

This is pathetic and disgraceful.



There is an ACTIVE manhunt going on and the head of the FBI is doing the podcast circuit with his girlfriend. — ADAM (@AdameMedia) December 16, 2025

Personally, I’d rather see the director of the FBI catching criminals and putting them behind bars vs going on podcasts with his girlfriend. — Michael Zimmermann (@zimm3rmann) December 16, 2025

Brown University Shooting Case Update

Investigators recovered 9mm shell casings at the scene, with Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez saying the evidence suggested the school was deliberately targeted. No clear motive has yet been identified, deepening anxiety among students and parents as the search continues.

Patel has publicly stated that the FBI is working closely with Providence Police and state authorities. The bureau released new images of a person of interest and announced a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction. The individual is described as approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall with a stocky build.

Authorities confirmed that a previously detained person of interest has since been released and cleared. Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said investigators are now pursuing a new lead based on photos and videos taken hours before the shooting.

Governor Daniel McKee insisted that everything physically possible is being done to bring the suspect to justice.

As the manhunt enters its fourth day, Patel's leadership style is now under intense scrutiny. While the FBI insists its operational work has not slowed, public confidence has been rattled by the contrast between official appeals for information and promotional chatter about a personal love story.