Formula One's youngest world champion, Kimi Antonelli, has refused to use the prestigious No. 1 in 2027, revealing a superstition that makes him wary of the number previously carried by Max Verstappen and Lando Norris.

The 20-year-old Mercedes driver confirmed his decision after securing the championship at the Mexico City Grand Prix on Sunday, 1 November 2026.

Both Verstappen and Norris eventually lost their titles after racing with No. 1, although Verstappen successfully defended his championship three times while displaying it.

Antonelli, however, has his own reason for avoiding the number.

Why Kimi Antonelli Believes No. 1 Brings Bad Luck

Speaking after his championship victory, Antonelli admitted that previous experiences had convinced him to avoid the number associated with Formula One's reigning champion.

'I'm very superstitious, and number 1 has never been a good number for me,' he said. 'Whenever I put it, it went extremely badly,' he added.

Antonelli did not explain which specific incidents shaped his belief, but his reluctance reflects a broader superstition that influenced his championship-winning weekend. During the Mexico City Grand Prix, he reportedly became uncomfortable when people congratulated him before the title was mathematically secured.

The Italian feared celebrating prematurely could jinx his achievement, despite entering the race with a commanding championship advantage.

Did No. 1 Bring Bad Luck to Verstappen and Norris?

Antonelli's decision comes after two consecutive champions lost their crowns following seasons displaying the coveted number. Verstappen adopted No. 1 in 2022 after winning his maiden championship in 2021.

The Dutchman successfully defended his title in 2022, 2023 and 2024 before losing the championship to Norris in 2025. Norris subsequently inherited No. 1 for 2026, but Antonelli's dominant campaign ended the McLaren driver's reign after just one season.

Sebastian Vettel also experienced a similar reversal, racing with No. 1 in 2014 after winning four consecutive championships before losing his title to Lewis Hamilton. However, those examples do not establish any connection between the number and championship defeats.

Verstappen's three successful title defences demonstrate that wearing No. 1 has also accompanied sustained success.

Why Antonelli Is Keeping Ayrton Senna's No. 12

Instead of adopting the champion's number, Antonelli intends to retain No. 12, which carries considerable personal significance.

The number was famously used by Ayrton Senna during his first championship-winning season with McLaren in 1988. Antonelli, who considers Senna an inspiration, also used No. 12 during his junior racing career.

He believes retaining the familiar number will help him remain grounded while preparing to defend his championship.

His decision also follows the example of Hamilton, who continued racing with No. 44 throughout his championship-winning Mercedes years.

Will No. 1 Disappear From Formula One in 2027?

Under Formula One regulations, the reigning world champion can choose No. 1 instead of their permanent racing number. Antonelli's refusal means the number is expected to disappear from the grid in 2027, ending its continuous presence since 2022.

Having become the youngest champion in Formula One history at 20 years and 68 days, Antonelli faces the challenge of defending his crown.

For the Mercedes driver, keeping No. 12 offers reassurance that his winning formula remains unchanged, even if his superstition has no proven connection to racing results.

The superstition now adds another intriguing storyline to his title defence.