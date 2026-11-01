Gabby Williams scored 30 points, including a record-breaking 28 in the second half, as the Golden State Valkyries beat the Atlanta Dream 68-63 in San Francisco on Saturday, 31 October 2026, to win their first WNBA championship.

The victory at Chase Center settled the first Game 7 in WNBA Finals history and completed Golden State's rise from a first-round playoff exit in 2025 to champions in their second season.

Gabby Williams Leads Golden State Valkyries' Second-Half Comeback

Williams had scored just two points when Atlanta took a 30-24 lead into half-time. In each of the previous six Finals games, the team ahead at the interval had gone on to win.

That pattern ended when Williams took over after the break. She scored 15 points in the third quarter, including Golden State's final 11, helping turn a six-point deficit into a 45-44 lead entering the fourth.

Atlanta remained in contention. Rhyne Howard tied the score at 57 with a lay-up and 2:41 remaining, but Williams responded with a three-pointer that restored Golden State's lead. She added two free throws, and Kiah Stokes contributed a late basket as the Valkyries moved closer to the title.

The Dream still had a chance after Allisha Gray made two free throws with 11 seconds left. Atlanta then forced a jump ball, but Veronica Burton secured possession and converted two free throws with 5.1 seconds remaining to settle the contest.

Williams finished with 13 fourth-quarter points and four blocks, alongside a WNBA postseason record for points scored in one half. She was named Finals MVP and, during the celebrations, offered a succinct explanation for her performance: 'I wasn't gonna lose on Halloween.'

Head coach Natalie Nakase had encouraged Williams to remain patient during her difficult first half, advice the forward later credited for helping her find her rhythm. The final score also reflected contributions beyond the leading scorer.

Stokes collected a game-high 13 rebounds and two blocks, securing her fourth WNBA championship. Burton handled the final possession under pressure, while Tiffany Hayes added 11 points against the team with which she spent much of her earlier career.

For Atlanta, Jordin Canada scored 18 points and Gray added 16. Angel Reese finished with eight points and 12 rebounds, but the Dream's fourth appearance in the Finals ended without the franchise's first championship.

How the Golden State Valkyries Built a Championship Side

The title followed an improvement from Golden State's inaugural 23-21 season. The Valkyries became the first WNBA expansion team to reach the playoffs in their first year, then won 32 of 44 regular-season games in 2026 to earn the second seed.

A key addition was Williams, signed from the Seattle Storm in April after earning her first All-Star selection in 2025. Golden State also brought in Stokes, whose rebounding and interior defence gave Nakase another experienced option.

There was no straightforward route through the Finals. Golden State won Game 1, lost the next two and faced questions over its line-up. Nakase responded by starting Kaila Charles and Hayes, with Kayla Thornton and Cecilia Zandalasini moving to the bench.

The Valkyries won Games 4 and 5, only for Atlanta to force a decider with an 80-69 victory at State Farm Arena on Thursday, 29 October. Golden State then returned home for the final match of the season.

The championship also came amid sustained support for the young franchise. Golden State led the league in average and total regular-season attendance in 2026, drawing 18,064 spectators per home game and selling out every regular-season fixture for a second consecutive year.

In May, CNBC estimated the team's value at $1 billion (approximately £746,435,800.00), placing it first in the outlet's WNBA franchise rankings. On championship night, Chase Center hosted the Valkyries' 53rd consecutive home sellout, extending a run that began with their inaugural season.