Harry Kane has become the first English footballer in 25 years to win the Ballon d'Or, prompting fresh calls for the England captain to receive a knighthood. The 33-year-old won the men's Ballon d'Or at the London Palladium on 26 October, following England's third-place finish at the World Cup earlier in the summer.

Asked whether he should be knighted, Downing Street praised his contribution to English football but declined to make any commitment, saying it would not pre-empt the formal honours process. Kane is the fifth Englishman to win the award, following Sir Stanley Matthews, Sir Bobby Charlton, Kevin Keegan and Michael Owen.

He received the trophy from former Brazil striker Ronaldo, finishing ahead of fellow nominees Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal.

Kane Earns Award After 73-Goal Season

Kane won the Ballon d'Or after a prolific 2025-26 campaign in which he scored 73 goals for club and country. He also won three trophies with Bayern Munich and captained England to a third-place finish at the World Cup, strengthening his case for recognition beyond individual scoring records.

England manager Thomas Tuchel praised Kane's leadership and said the national team was fortunate to have him as captain. Tuchel added that the award was particularly special because Kane was the first Englishman in a quarter of a century to claim football's most prestigious individual prize.

Downing Street Praises Kane But Avoids Knighthood Pledge

A No 10 spokesperson relayed congratulations from Prime Minister Andy Burnham, calling Kane's achievement 'extraordinary'. The spokesperson also praised the forward for continuing to set a brilliant example to young players across the country.

However, Downing Street stopped short of endorsing a knighthood, saying it would not pre-empt the honours process. Its response leaves the question of whether Kane will receive the title unresolved.

Kane is England's all-time leading goalscorer and already holds an MBE. Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran has previously tabled a motion calling for him to be knighted.

A motion sponsored by Moran on 2 July 2026 called for Kane to be knighted after his performance against the Democratic Republic of Congo at the World Cup. It also noted that he had surpassed Pelé's World Cup goal tally.

The debate reflects differing views over what should qualify an active footballer for a knighthood. The honour has traditionally been associated with major international success, including the achievements of 1966 World Cup winners Sir Geoff Hurst and Sir Alf Ramsey. Kane, however, has yet to win a major trophy with England.

Some argue that it may be too early to honour a player who remains active and already holds an MBE. Supporters counter that Kane deserves recognition while captaining his country. The Daily Express has also run a reader poll asking whether Kane should receive the honour.

Kane Thanks Family In Acceptance Speech

In his acceptance speech, Kane described winning the Ballon d'Or as a dream come true. He said sharing the moment with his family made it even more special. He thanked his wife, Kate Goodland, calling her his best friend and biggest supporter. Kane said she had sometimes wanted the achievement even more than he did.

He added that the trophy was something to celebrate with his family and close-knit team, rather than an achievement belonging to him alone. The award comes 70 years after Matthews won the inaugural Ballon d'Or.