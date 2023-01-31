King Charles III has reportedly sought Princess Anne's help in persuading Prince Harry not to ruin his coronation amid claims that he plans to sabotage it.

U.S. TV networks CBS and NBC have allegedly offered the Duke of Sussex money in exchange for his appearance as a special guest in their live coverage of the ceremony on May 6. There are fears that he might overshadow the momentous occasion if he agrees.

Woman's Day cited an unnamed source who claimed that there is a chance the 38-year-old will accept the deal saying, "If the reports are true that the Sussexes are banned from the balcony, on top of the fact that they are still stinging over the way the coronation was planned on Archie's birthday, Harry's famous 'red mist' will be in full flight."

King Charles III desperately wants the coronation to go smoothly and does not want his youngest son to ruin it. As such, he has reportedly called for backup and asked Princess Anne to talk Prince Harry out of making the deal.

His sister is reportedly the "right person to have a good long chat" with the Duke of Sussex "considering she's the sort who won't be drawn in by his theatrics." The princess hopes that her nephew will "play nice" out of respect for his friendship with her daughter Zara Tindall.

The publication claimed that King Charles III made an urgent plea for Princess Anne to "go and see" Prince Harry as soon as possible and "talk some sense into him" to which she was more than happy to oblige. However, claims that the Duke of Sussex plans to sabotage his father's coronation with a TV appearance on coronation day are nothing but speculations. It is also not confirmed if His Majesty has asked Princess Anne to talk some sense into his son.

King Charles III will be crowned alongside his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, at Westminster Abbey in London. Buckingham Palace has yet to announce the official guest list although working royal family members are expected to attend. It is unclear if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be invited.