King Charles III is reportedly adamant that he wants both his sons to be at his coronation on May 6 and is looking for a way to have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend without attracting unwanted attention.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl said His Majesty wants the Sussexes in a "low profile" capacity during the ceremony at Westminster Abbey. Despite calls for him not to invite the couple, the monarch "believes that as a family they have to move on and that the royal family must be united on the eve of the coronation."

Buckingham Palace has reportedly yet to send out the official invites to the coronation. But according to the royal commentator, King Charles III will likely invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. She cited unnamed sources who claimed that the monarch "believes it is the right thing to do and will hopefully pave the way for peace."

"Charles is a forgiving person by nature, and he wants to move on. Whatever has been said and done, Harry is still his son and he loves him. He also cannot imagine being crowned, the most important moment of his life, without both his sons witnessing the moment," Nicholl quoted another insider in her latest piece for Vanity Fair.

The monarch allegedly believes that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's absence at his coronation would attract more attention than their presence. As such, he has reportedly asked Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, to find a solution that could include assurance that the couple will be seated in high-profile positions and keep their royal titles if they agree to stop their attacks on the institution.

However, Prince William is believed to be against the idea of having his brother at the ceremony because he fears that he might use it as a publicity stunt. But the Sussexes have already proven that they can attend royal events in a low-key capacity.

They kept a low profile during last year's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The only time they appeared in public was during the Thanksgiving Service at St Paul's Cathedral. However, it is unclear if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be at King Charles III's coronation as the day also falls on their son Archie's fourth birthday.