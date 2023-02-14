A royal expert thinks that King Charles III will invite Prince Harry to his coronation in May because it will be good for the monarchy.

Royal historian Robert Lacey believes that it will be a good sign of future success if the monarch will invite the Sussexes to the ceremony. He said that "apart from paternal hope to reunite with his son," it would mean His Majesty's acceptance of his son's "different ideas and priorities."

He told People, "One of the jobs of the royal family is showing how to cope with the problems we all have in a human and thoughtful way. What will be a success for the family in the future is not reconciliation necessarily, but mutual acceptance of different ideas and priorities."

Lacey added, "It is almost insulting to ask, 'When are they going to kiss and make up?' There have been some very grave disagreements between them. But the Platinum Jubilee [in June 2022] and the funerals of the Queen and Prince Philip did demonstrate that they could put personal enmity aside for the sake of the bigger cause and that is what the coronation will be all about."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kept a low profile during the Platinum Jubilee and only appeared in public once during the Thanksgiving service. They also left as quietly as they arrived in the UK for the celebrations.

Lacey's comments come as an unnamed source told the publication that King Charles III would want Prince Harry to witness his coronation because "it is such a momentous occasion" and that "he would like to have Harry back in the family."

The insider claimed that the royal family will have to find a way to invite the Sussexes or even just Prince Harry. If not, then the coronation will reportedly leave a bad imprint on the public.

"If they don't sort it out, it will always be part of the King's reign and how he has left his family disjointed. He has had a reputation as a distant parent, and it would be awful for him for that to continue," the source said.

King Charles III's coronation will take place on May 6 in Westminster Abbey in London. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly yet to receive an invite to the ceremony. If they do, it is unclear if they will attend as the day also falls on their son Archie's fourth birthday.